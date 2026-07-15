ACC commissioner Jim Phillips explains why NC State-Virginia Brazil game was moved back to the United States

The ACC’s highly anticipated trip to Brazil never made it across the finish line. Earlier this summer, NC State and Virginia announced their 2026 season opener would no longer be played in Rio de Janeiro and instead return to Charlottesville.

The decision came after months of planning for what would have been the conference’s latest international showcase. Speaking Wednesday at ACC Media Days, commissioner Jim Phillips shed more light on why the league ultimately decided bringing the game back to the United States was the safest option.

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While disappointed the event could not happen, Phillips emphasized the ACC remains committed to expanding its footprint internationally. He also made it clear the conference hopes more overseas games are on the horizon.

“We have tried to broaden our reach,” Phillips said. “The Brazil game was something that Virginia and NC State kind of came together on, and we started to talk about that opportunity.”

The conference spent several months working toward making the game a reality, but Phillips said concerns surfaced in May regarding whether the event could be staged successfully.

“But very truthfully, I think it was in May, there was some serious doubt about whether the city and the area involved, the managing area involved, would be able to pull this game off,” Phillips explained.

“I think it was an educated decision that you could leave it to chance, and maybe there’s an issue with the field. Maybe there’s an issue with some logistical pieces of putting on an event. Or we can bring it back home and have it be a true ACC conference game on somebody’s home field, and that’s what we determined was best.”

After deciding to move the game, the ACC still wanted to preserve its Week 0 kickoff. Phillips said the conference presented its case to the NCAA because the entire ACC schedule had already been built around NC State and Virginia opening the season early.

Evidently, the NCAA ultimately agreed, allowing the game to remain in Week 0 despite no longer being played internationally. The matchup was originally announced in December as the first major college football game in Brazil.

It was scheduled to take place at Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro as part of the “College Football Brasil” event before organizers determined they could not successfully host the contest. Although the Brazil plans fell apart, Phillips said the ACC has no intention of slowing down its international efforts.

“The international piece is big,” Phillips said. “We’ve gone to Ireland several times. We want to go to a couple other places.”

Moreover, Phillips also revealed the conference previously discussed the possibility of playing a game in Saudi Arabia while continuing to explore new international markets, as part of the Holiday Bowl.

Alas, North Carolina will face TCU in Ireland this season, while Pitt is scheduled to play Wisconsin there in 2027. Phillips said he hopes that cadence continues as the ACC looks for additional opportunities to showcase its football product around the world.