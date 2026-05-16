ACC commissioner Jim Phillips 'not worried' about Duke's Amazon deal undermining ACC's deal with ESPN

It was announced in late April that Duke Basketball had signed a multi-year video deal with Amazon. In partnership with the conglomerate, Prime Video will exclusively present three Duke neutral-site non-conference games per season over the course of the contract.

In exchange for the flexibility to have ESPN games flexed to Amazon Sports, Duke agreed to participate in select additional ESPN-owned and operated men’s basketball neutral-site events across the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons. Still, a small price to pay for a massive opportunity for the program.

Duke navigating its way to lifting three marquee games against UConn, Michigan, and Gonzaga from ESPN to Amazon brought up questions about whether or not this venture will end up hurting the ACC’s deal with ESPN in the long run. In early 2025, ESPN exercised its option to televise ACC sports through 2036.

At this week’s ACC Spring Meetings, however, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips didn’t seem too concerned. “I’m not worried about it, because ESPN was in every one of the conversations,” Phillips said, via Front Office Sports. “To Duke’s credit, they came up with something creative and they brought it to ESPN and us. And where it finished and where it started, maybe it wasn’t exactly the same spot. But at the end of the day, they also negotiated and had to commit to some things that ESPN wanted, as our television partner.

“And a couple of games, obviously, are out of footprint and that allowed some movement there. I’m happy for Duke. It’s additional dollars into the conference — obviously, it’s going to Duke — and if there’s other opportunities that are out there, that schools bring forward, we’ll look at it. So I think it’s an innovative way by Duke.”

Broadcast rights to Duke-Michigan matchup remain up in the air

By making the move, Amazon Sports gets its foot in the door on broadcasting live college sports. Amazon has held the rights to broadcast the NBA since the beginning of the 2025-26 season, has held the rights to the NFL since the 2017 season, and broadcasted The Masters for the first time this year.

The second scheduled game in that series, however, could potentially be off the table. Phillips reiterated to On3’s Brett McMurphy earlier this week that Duke had received permission from ESPN to schedule future non-conference basketball games on Amazon. Michigan, however, did not get required approval from the Big Ten. Earlier this month, Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger reported the Big Ten was battling against Amazon for the broadcast rights of the Duke–Michigan game.

When asked about who truly owns the rights to the Duke/Michigan matchup, Phillips pretty much claimed that it isn’t his responsibility to find out. “Duke liked getting this little deal with Amazon. Duke can talk to the Big Ten.”

The first Duke game to be aired on Amazon Prime Video will be on Nov. 25, 2026, against UConn.