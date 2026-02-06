The debate surrounding Charles Bediako’s eligibility has now drawn firm alignment from another major conference leader after SEC commissioner Greg Sankey’s stance was made known on Thursday.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, commissioner Jim Phillips of the ACC publicly backed Sankey’s affidavit on Friday, supporting the enforcement of NCAA eligibility rules amid the ongoing legal dispute involving Bediako and NCAA.

“I support what happened yesterday,” Phillips said. “I strongly believe that the NCAA’s eligibility rules, adopted by the membership, need to be enforced.

“They are fundamental to maintaining the academic experience that is so important to the members of the ACC and to preserving opportunities for high school athletes to participate in college sports.”

Sankey submitted an affidavit asking the court to rule against Bediako’s continued eligibility, arguing that NCAA standards are essential to protecting the integrity and educational mission of college athletics. A ruling in line with Sankey’s request would prevent Bediako from suiting up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, including in Saturday’s rivalry game against the Auburn Tigers.

You can view the Affidavit from Sankey via On3’s Pete Nakos HERE

Of course, the timing is significant. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, just hours before Alabama travels across the state, and could abruptly end Bediako’s return to college basketball after just four games. During that brief stretch, Alabama split its contests, earning wins over the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies, while falling to the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators.

Bediako averaged 21.5 minutes per game, posting 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while being used both as a starter and off the bench by head coach Nate Oats. The Alabama leader acknowledged the complexity of the case following his team’s loss to Florida, suggesting the dispute reflects broader tension around eligibility and NIL-era boundaries.

“The NCAA needs to draw a line,” Oats said. “I think Charles’ people thought the line should’ve been drawn somewhere else.”

Two temporary restraining orders previously allowed Bediako to play, including one issued when the NCAA was unable to appear at an earlier hearing due to travel issues. However, those protections are now set to expire pending the court’s decision.

Continuing, Phillips emphasized that consistent enforcement is critical. Not only for current athletes, but for the future of college sports as a whole: “These standards have to be applied consistently to preserve what we know as college sports,” he added.

While Sankey’s affidavit does not determine the final outcome, the public alignment between the SEC and ACC commissioners underscores the stakes of the case. A ruling either way could carry far-reaching implications, not just for Bediako and Alabama, but for how eligibility is interpreted and enforced moving forward.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.