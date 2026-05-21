ACC power rankings: CBS Sports reveals updated list post-spring

CBS Sports has revealed its 2026 ACC power rankings following spring practice. The list comes a few months after Miami reached the national championship game.

Miami was the only ACC team to reach the College Football Playoff, despite not playing in the ACC Championship game. Duke won the conference title, but that doesn’t mean the Blue Devils are poised to make a championship run this fall.

That raises the question of which ACC teams could join Miami in making a run in the College Football Playoff? Here’s a look at the ACC post-spring power rankings compiled by CBS Sports’ David Cobb.

With Miami landing quarterback Darian Mensah from Duke, there’s no question that the school is looking to win it all this year. The offense should be dangerous with Mensah and Malachi Toney, who caught 10 TD passes last year.

The Hurricanes’ defense should be strong as well. A player to watch is Missouri transfer Damon Wilson II, who was named to the All-SEC second team last year.

The Mustangs should take a step forward this fall due to redshirt senior Kevin Jennings. In 2025, Jennings threw for 2,641 yards and 26 touchdowns in 13 games.

Last year, SMU finished tied for second in the ACC with a 6-2 record. The losses were to Wake Forest and California, but it had wins against Miami and Louisville.

Speaking of Louisville, the team is looking to do big things with Lincoln Kienholz, a QB transfer from Ohio State. He spent three seasons with the Buckeyes and played in 12 games as a backup.

During the offseason, the Cardinals added depth at wide receiver and edge rusher. But for Louisville to make a run at the conference title, Kienholz will need to live up to expectations.

The Panthers are confident that QB Mason Heintschel can do big things in 2026 after a strong 2025 season. In 10 games with nine starts, Heintschel threw for 2,354 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh was one of the many teams that tied for second in the ACC last year. The development of Heinteschel and a defense that finished in the top 35 nationally last year are keys for the Panthers to take that next step.

When the 2025 regular season was all said and done, Virginia was the team on top of the ACC standings. The Cavaliers had their first 11-win season and first 10-win season since 1989.

For the 2026 season, Virginia added quarterback Beau Pribula from Missouri. The Cavaliers also added running back Peyton Lewis from Tennessee, so it will be interesting to see how those two transition from the SEC to ACC.

It’s slightly strange to see Clemson this low on a list like this, but it’s not the same team it was in the late 2010s and early 2020s. The Tigers are not putting together strong recruiting classes, leading to them adding more transfers.

Not having QB Cade Klubnik under center this season leads to a big question mark for Clemson. In 2025, Klubnik threw for 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 7-5 record.

Virginia Tech had a tough 2025 season, winning just two ACC games and finishing the year with a 3-9 record. This led to the Hokies hiring James Franklin as their head coach.

Despite how things ended at Penn State, Franklin had success in Happy Valley, posting a 104-45 record in 11-plus seasons. Franklin may not get the Hokies back on track right away, but his leadership should help the team become a contender sooner than later.

It’s been an up-and-down time for NC State under head coach Dave Doeren. In the last 12 seasons, the Wolfpack have won between seven and nine games 10 times.

NC State could get to the 10-win mark in 2026 if quarterback CJ Bailey can build on his productive 2025 season. The 20-year-old threw for 25 touchdowns and ran for another six last season.

It looked like Georgia Tech was going to win the ACC last year after a strong start. The Yellow Jackets went 8-0 after losing four of the final five games.

Georgia Tech will miss Haynes King, who was one of the top QBs last year. The hope is that Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza can have the same impact as his older brother, Fernando Mendoza, did for the Hoosiers last year.

In 2025, California finished 7-6 with a 4-4 record in ACC play. This led to the Golden Bears parting ways with head coach Justin Wilcox and hiring Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

A player to watch for California is QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Last year, the 19-year-old threw for 3,454 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games.

CBS Sports reveals ACC power rankings post-spring

11. Duke

12. Florida State

13. Wake Forest

14. North Carolina

15. Syracuse

16. Boston College

17. Stanford