ACC reveals 2026 regular season games flexed to Friday night
The ACC formally announced its Friday night slate of games for the upcoming 2026 college football season in a press release Friday. This year’s slate includes 15 games — an increase of three from 2025 — and features several marquee conference and non-conference matchups throughout the season.
The ACC begins its Friday slate of games with the already-announced Week 1 conference showdown between Miami, last season’s national runner-up, and Stanford at 9 pm ET, Sept. 4 on ESPN. That leads to four Friday night games in Week 2, with Boston College, Louisville, NC State, and Virginia each hosting non-conference competition under the lights.
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The ACC’s Friday night schedule will also include multiple conference games in Week 8, with Duke at Virginia and NC State at Stanford. The only week the ACC won’t have a Friday night game is Week 7, with at least one conference or non-conference game on the other 12 weeks of the regular season.
Check out the full slate below:
2026 ACC Friday college football schedule:
Week 1 – September 4: Miami at Stanford | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN
Week 2 – September 11: Rutgers at Boston College | TBA
Week 2 – September 11: Villanova at Louisville | TBA
Week 2 – September 11: Richmond at NC State | TBA
Week 2 – September 11: Norfolk State at Virginia | TBA
Week 3 – September 18: Miami at Wake Forest | TBA
Week 4 – September 25: Clemson at California | TBA
Week 5 – October 2: Pitt at Virginia Tech | TBA
Week 6 – October 9: Florida State at Louisville | TBA
Week 8 – October 23: Duke at Virginia | TBA
Week 8 – October 23: NC State at Stanford | TBA
Week 10 – November 6: Virginia Tech at SMU | TBA
Week 11 – November 13: Florida State at Pitt | TBA
Week 12 – November 20: Clemson at Duke | TBA
Week 13 – November 27: Florida at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
This report will be updated.