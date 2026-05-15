ACC reveals 2026 regular season games flexed to Friday night

The ACC formally announced its Friday night slate of games for the upcoming 2026 college football season in a press release Friday. This year’s slate includes 15 games — an increase of three from 2025 — and features several marquee conference and non-conference matchups throughout the season.

The ACC begins its Friday slate of games with the already-announced Week 1 conference showdown between Miami, last season’s national runner-up, and Stanford at 9 pm ET, Sept. 4 on ESPN. That leads to four Friday night games in Week 2, with Boston College, Louisville, NC State, and Virginia each hosting non-conference competition under the lights.

The ACC’s Friday night schedule will also include multiple conference games in Week 8, with Duke at Virginia and NC State at Stanford. The only week the ACC won’t have a Friday night game is Week 7, with at least one conference or non-conference game on the other 12 weeks of the regular season.

Check out the full slate below:

Week 1 – September 4: Miami at Stanford | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Week 2 – September 11: Rutgers at Boston College | TBA

Week 2 – September 11: Villanova at Louisville | TBA

Week 2 – September 11: Richmond at NC State | TBA

Week 2 – September 11: Norfolk State at Virginia | TBA

Week 3 – September 18: Miami at Wake Forest | TBA

Week 4 – September 25: Clemson at California | TBA

Week 5 – October 2: Pitt at Virginia Tech | TBA

Week 6 – October 9: Florida State at Louisville | TBA

Week 8 – October 23: Duke at Virginia | TBA

Week 8 – October 23: NC State at Stanford | TBA

Week 10 – November 6: Virginia Tech at SMU | TBA

Week 11 – November 13: Florida State at Pitt | TBA

Week 12 – November 20: Clemson at Duke | TBA

Week 13 – November 27: Florida at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

This report will be updated.