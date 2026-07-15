ACC unveils new tiebreaker system for 2026 conference championship

The ACC ran into tiebreaker difficulties in 2025, potentially putting the conference’s College Football Playoff spot into jeopardy. Thankfully, Miami was included in the 12-team field after not even making the ACC Championship. Instead, Duke and Virginia battled in Charlotte. Miami had to watch from home and pray the committee kept them in.

Now, a new tiebreaker method is coming to the ACC for situations involving three or more teams. “SportsSource Analytics” is about to be a very popular term used around the conference. Because if necessary, Commissioner Jim Phillips will be turning to the statistic to decide who gets to participate in the ACC Championship.

“The Tied team with the best ranking in the Team Success Ranking provided by SportsSource Analytics following the conclusion of regular-season games is placed into the Championship Game and removed from the tie,” the rule reads via On3’s Andy Staples.

Staples released the entire tiebreaker breakdown from the ACC. You can read it here.

This is the full text of the tiebreaker policy. pic.twitter.com/zMFXn8Gk1r — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) July 15, 2026

Phillips later appeared on ACC Network, explaining some of the thought process behind the new tiebreaker. One thing appeared to be on his mind — the College Football Playoff. Using a similar data point as the CFP allows the conference to benefit itself when it comes to selection. Of course, this is in the case where three programs are tied at the end of the regular season.

“The change in philosophy at the CFP, where now, there’s an AQ attached to the Power Four conferences, makes it critical that our two best teams in the ACC compete the first Saturday in December for an ACC Championship,” Phillips said. “So, you have to be thoughtful — you need some additional help. You have to get some consultants to look at it and in the end, we feel like we’ve put together a really good tiebreaking system that will have a CFP element. In the sense that, the same group that analyzes and puts together the analytics for how you evaluate teams for the CFP will do the same thing for our ACC teams.”

Whether or not SportsSource Analytics will come into play, we will have to wait and see. For now, every team just wants to get on the field and prove they are capable of appearing in Charlotte. The ACC’s journey will begin Week 0, when North Carolina flies to Dublin to face off against TCU in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.