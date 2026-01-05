ACC women's basketball power rankings
We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s ACC women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: Virginia
Biggest faller: Notre Dame and Miami
1. Louisville
Last week: Wins over SMU and Virginia Tech
2. North Carolina
Last week: Win over Cal, loss to Stanford at home in OT
3. NC State
Last week: Wins over Stanford and Cal
4. Stanford
Last week: Loss to NC State, win over UNC in OT
5. Duke
Last week: Wins over Boston College and Notre Dame
6. Notre Dame
Last week: Losses to Georgia Tech in OT and Duke
7. Virginia
Last week: Wins over Clemson and Florida State in 2OT
8. Clemson
Last week: Loss to Virginia, win over Miami
9. Syracuse
Last week: Wins over Florida State and Wake Forest
10. Miami
Last week: Win over Virginia Tech in OT, loss to Clemson
11. Virginia Tech
Last week: Losses to Miami in OT and Louisville
12. Cal
Last week: Losses to UNC and NC State
13. Georgia Tech
Last week: Wins over Notre Dame in OT and SMU
14. Wake Forest
Last week: Win over Pitt, loss to Syracuse
15. Florida State
Last week: Losses to Syracuse and Virginia in 2OT
16. SMU
Last week: Losses to Virginia, Louisville and Georgia Tech
17. Pitt
Last week: Loss to Wake Forest, win over BC
18. Boston College
Last week: Losses to Duke and Pitt