We’re eight weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s ACC women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: Virginia

Biggest faller: Notre Dame and Miami

1. Louisville

Last week: Wins over SMU and Virginia Tech

2. North Carolina

Last week: Win over Cal, loss to Stanford at home in OT

3. NC State

Last week: Wins over Stanford and Cal

4. Stanford

Last week: Loss to NC State, win over UNC in OT

5. Duke

Last week: Wins over Boston College and Notre Dame

6. Notre Dame

Last week: Losses to Georgia Tech in OT and Duke

7. Virginia

Last week: Wins over Clemson and Florida State in 2OT

8. Clemson

Last week: Loss to Virginia, win over Miami

9. Syracuse

Last week: Wins over Florida State and Wake Forest

10. Miami

Last week: Win over Virginia Tech in OT, loss to Clemson

11. Virginia Tech

Last week: Losses to Miami in OT and Louisville

12. Cal

Last week: Losses to UNC and NC State

13. Georgia Tech

Last week: Wins over Notre Dame in OT and SMU

14. Wake Forest

Last week: Win over Pitt, loss to Syracuse

15. Florida State

Last week: Losses to Syracuse and Virginia in 2OT

16. SMU

Last week: Losses to Virginia, Louisville and Georgia Tech

17. Pitt

Last week: Loss to Wake Forest, win over BC

18. Boston College

Last week: Losses to Duke and Pitt