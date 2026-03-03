Miami (OH) athletic director David Sayler is standing by head coach Travis Steele. Even though there’s one clear caveat.

After Steele was fined $2,500 by the Mid-American Conference and ordered to reimburse Western Michigan arena DJ Charles “DJ Chuck” Welch for damaged equipment, Sayler addressed the situation publicly during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool. His message? The program has moved forward, but lessons have been learned.

“We are in a really good place,” Sayler said. “And DJ Chuck has some new equipment on the way. We’re going to make that work. And Travis has said he needs to be better and I agree.”

The incident occurred just before halftime of Miami’s 69-67 win over Western Michigan. Steele, upset after being assessed a technical foul, knocked over a speaker owned by Welch while arguing with officials.

The MAC later ruled the conduct violated its sportsmanship policy, issuing the fine and requiring reimbursement for the damages. Welch estimated they were roughly $3,000 after taxes and shipping.

Despite the viral nature of the moment, Sayler made clear he does not want to strip Steele of the passion that has fueled Miami’s historic season: “It’s a fine line, right?” Sayler continued.

“Like, I want Travis to be Travis. What makes him special is that he cares and he’s passionate, and he really, you know, does a great job recruiting student-athletes that are amazing.”

Alas, Miami (OH) improved to 29-0 with the victory, remaining the lone undefeated team in college basketball. The RedHawks trailed 30-26 at halftime before outscoring Western Michigan 43-37 in the second half to secure the win.

While the program’s on-court results have been nearly flawless, the halftime episode added an unexpected layer of controversy. Sayler emphasized that Steele has owned the mistake, and that the program intends to keep him in Oxford for the long haul.

“ I want Travis to stay in his lane and do everything he’s doing and be fantastic,” Sayler explained. “And we want Travis here for a long, long time at Miami. That’s my goal. But as far as damaging equipment, maybe that’s where we could draw a bit of a line.”

Moreover, Welch told ESPN that Steele personally called him to apologize, and described their exchange as constructive despite a brief verbal confrontation in the halftime tunnel: “It’s sports. We know how it gets,” Welch said.

For Miami, the focus now shifts back to basketball. They’re facing the pressure of finishing what could be a historic run. Even at 29-0, there’s debate about whether the RedHawks would need to win the MAC Tournament to secure an NCAA Tournament bid.

All told, the passion is undeniable from the Miami (OH) leader. Still, the message from leadership is clear, they want Steele to keep it, but just keep it under control moving forward.

— On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this article.