Adam Schefter on Brendan Sorsby in NFL supplemental draft: 'Someone's going to pick him'

It certainly sounds like Brendan Sorsby will be selected in the NFL supplemental draft as long as it happens. The Texas Tech QB and the program mutually decided to part ways amid legal battles over his gambling scandal in which was originally ineligible to play college football and then allowed due to a preliminary injunction.

Sorsby has yet to officially apply for the supplemental draft, and then it actually has to happen, but it looks like he’ll be with a team this fall. Adam Schefter believes it’s only a matter of time, just like ESPN’s Field Yates who reported a team could potentially use a second round pick in the supplemental draft on Sorsby.

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“Brendan Sorsby obviously is ineligible to play this year at Texas Tech, and so he would like to go to the NFL, though the plan right now is for him to apply for the supplemental draft, but he has not done that, he has until, as you mentioned, next week to officially apply for the supplemental draft,” Schefter began on The Pat McAfee Show. “And he also would have to withdraw his litigation, which currently is outstanding, right? So there are two steps that he would have to do, and then the NFL would have to sign off on there actually being a supplemental draft.

“So he could say he plans to be in the supplemental draft, but the NFL still has to sign off on a supplemental draft, and that decision is up to the commissioner. It is within his jurisdiction to decide whether or not there would be a supplemental draft this year. If there is a supplemental draft this year, it likely would be held in the back half of July, and then we’d see which of these teams, as you mentioned in that tier system, would wind up picking Brendan Sorsby.”

As Schefter got into, Sorsby is likely to be picked by someone. But who? Despite the talent level, there are character concerns from the gambling fallout, plus teams have invested in a rookie quarterback already in the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

“You know, the one thing that’s interesting, Pat, is that a lot of the teams that people think need quarterbacks have gone ahead and drafted rookie quarterbacks,” Schefter said. “So the Cleveland Browns, they drafted Taylor Green, who they like. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Drew Allar, who they like. The New York Jets drafted Cabe Klubnik, who they like. There are teams out there that drafted rookie quarterbacks already, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Carson Beck, they like him

“And so again, somebody is going to roll the dice on a player as talented as Brendan Sorsby, who plays the quarterback position, who some felt might have had a higher grade in this draft than Ty Simpson, who went No. 13 overall to the Los Angeles Rams. So, there’s always going to be the need and an interest in a quarterback who’s got his type of skill set, who can run around, who can make throws with accuracy. There are the character questions, and someone’s going to pick him.”