Aden Valencia pulls of surprising NCAA Wrestling finals run in Cleveland

Stanford’s Aden Valencia had to battle through a loaded bottom half of the 149 pound bracket in Cleveland to even get to the finals. Now that he’s here, it’s anyone’s game against Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness Saturday night.

Van Ness is unbeaten and has finished in third place twice, so it’s easy to see why he’s the favorite. He needed a Rocky-style win in sudden victory over Oklahoma State’s Casey Swiderski in the semifinals while Valencia has virtually controlled every match he’s been in.

After a 9-5 win over Michigan’s Lachlan McNeil, Valencia, a 10-seed, knew he needed the perfect storm after an up and down season. But he saved his best for last in March when it counted the most.

“I mean, wow, really exciting. It’s been — for me it’s been a little bit of an up-and-down season,” Valencia said. “I think going into this tournament, my coaches, my partners, my family helped me do all the right things, and obviously myself as well. I was locked in. I was focused. At the end of the day, everything leads to this tournament. I was ready to go when I needed to be. I’m excited to be here, and I’m excited to let it rip tomorrow.”

While Van Ness seems destined to win the national title, to add to the Penn State champs wall, Valencia truly believes anyone can win. As it stands, he’s Chris Ayres‘ first national finalist at Stanford and could become his second overall champ after he coached Pat Glory to a title for Princeton in 2023.

“I think — I know I’ve said it, but a think a big part of it was just having the right people around me,” Valencia said. “I remember, I think it was after the Buesgens match. My match against Buesgens. I hope I’m not messing up his name. I remember feeling like I should have been in the match, and I remember it was kind of pretty lopsided score. It was one of the worst losses I’d taken in the season.

“I remember going back and being confused. I saw my dad in the parking lot. I ran and cried in his arms. I was trying to figure myself out. Couldn’t figure it out. I went to dinner with him and my mom. He sat me down and said, to compete at this level, every guy is not good, they’re great. Every guy can win. Every single guy here is capable of squeaking their way to a national title.”