adidas Named Title Partner of the Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, HI — March 19, 2026 — The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame today announced a new multi-year partnership with adidas, naming the global sportswear leader the official title partner of the Polynesian Bowl. Beginning this year, the game will be known as the adidas Polynesian Bowl, the first-ever title partnership for the premier event.

The adidas Polynesian Bowl, benefiting Shriners Children’s, is the nation’s premier high school football all-star game, featuring 100 of the country’s top-ranked junior and senior players. The game is held annually in Honolulu, Hawai‘i, and broadcast live in primetime on NFL Network.

“adidas has long been committed to supporting athletes and communities that shape the future of sport,” said Cam Collins, Director of Sports Marketing at adidas. “The adidas Polynesian Bowl represents excellence, culture, and the next generation of top football talent.”

The adidas Polynesian Bowl has become a major stage for current and future college and NFL stars, including Puka Nacua, Travis Hunter, Bijan Robinson, Tetairoa McMillan, Makai Lemon and Penei Sewell, among others. In addition to the all-star game, event week includes cultural celebrations, community outreach, and recognition of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

“We’re honored to welcome adidas as the title partner of the Polynesian Bowl,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to supporting elite athletes while celebrating the culture and values that make this event so special.”

“The Polynesian community has had an incredible impact on the game of football, and the adidas Polynesian Bowl is about honoring that legacy while inspiring the next generation,” said Ma’a Tanuvasa, Vice Chairman and Co-Founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. “Partnering with adidas helps elevate this impactful platform even further.”

About the adidas Polynesian Bowl

The adidas Polynesian Bowl is the premier high school football all-star game played annually in Honolulu, Hawai‘i. The game features 100 of the nation’s top-ranked high school juniors and seniors of Polynesian and non-Polynesian ancestry alike. Past MVPs include AJ Epenesa, Puka Nacua, Travis Hunter, Eric McFarland, Nico Iamaleava, Dakorien Moore, and Husan Longstreet, among others. For more information, visit PolynesianBowl.com.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry, designing and developing footwear, apparel, and accessories for athletes around the world. With a mission to be the best sports brand in the world, adidas partners with athletes and organizations that inspire the next generation of sport.