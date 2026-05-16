Ahmad Hardy shooting: Eli Drinkwitz provides new update on Missouri RB after surgery

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy remains in the hospital recovering from surgery after he was injured in a Mississippi shooting, Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz told ESPN’s Marty Smith. Hardy was shot in the leg during the incident.

Hardy is walking and doing physical therapy three times per day, Drinkwitz told ESPN. The standout running back is in “good spirits” and Drinkwitz said the hope is Hardy will be discharged on Monday.

Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending the concert at a biker club in Laurel, Mississippi. At least one other person was injured. The Mizzou star underwent surgery in Mississippi before returning to Columbia earlier this week, as On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low reported.

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said Hardy was no longer in a Mississippi hospital and was continuing his recovery at the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute. While the timeline for a return to football was still unclear and the program is taking things “day by day,” he added there’s still a chance Hardy can return in 2026.

“There is an opportunity that he’ll be back this year,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s an opportunity he couldn’t be back this year. We won’t know those answers for a few weeks. But he’s got the full support of MU Healthcare and he’s got the full support of our team as we continue to help him recover and work it day by day.”

Suspect arrested in connection with Ahmad Hardy shooting

Late this week, police arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. Rashodrick Harris, 20, was taken into custody Thursday night in Paducah, Kentucky and was awaiting extradition, the Laurel Police Department told the AP. Harris is a native of Wayne County, Mississippi and is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Police used security footage to identify Harris. Sgt. Macon Davis of the Laurel Police Department also said it was unclear why Harris was in Paducah, which is a seven-hour drive from Laurel. Davis added more arrests could be possible as the investigation continues.

Hardy had a huge season at Missouri in 2025 after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. He led the SEC with 1,649 rushing yards while totaling 16 rushing touchdowns to become an All-American. Now back for his junior season, he is expected to be one of the top running backs in the nation in 2026.