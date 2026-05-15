Ahmad Hardy shooting: Suspect arrested in connection with incident

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, according to the AP. The incident occurred Sunday while Hardy was attending a concert in Mississippi.

Rashodrick Harris, 20., was taken into custody Thursday night in Paducah, Kentucky and was awaiting extradition, the Laurel Police Department told the AP. Harris is a native of Wayne County, Mississippi and is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Police used security footage to identify Harris. Sgt. Macon Davis of the Laurel Police Department also said it was unclear why Harris was in Paducah, which is a seven-hour drive from Laurel. Davis added more arrests could be possible as the investigation continues.

Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending the concert at a biker club in Laurel. At least one other person was injured. The Mizzou star underwent surgery in Mississippi before returning to Columbia earlier this week, as On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low reported.

Hardy had a huge season at Missouri in 2025 after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. He led the SEC with 1,649 rushing yards while totaling 16 rushing touchdowns to become an All-American. Now back for his junior season, he is expected to be one of the top running backs in the nation in 2026.

Earlier this week, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed Hardy was discharged from the hospital and working on his recovery at Missouri Orthopedic Institute. As for when the standout running back could return, that’s still unclear as it depends on his recovery.

“The timetable for that recovery is not determined,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ll take it day by day. He will get back healthy. You know, when you’re dealing with elite athletes, right, getting back healthy, getting back to elite status is always a little bit tricky in some of these situations.”

That said, Drinkwitz said there’s hope that Ahmad Hardy will be able to suit up for Missouri this season. He again stressed the need for more time to find out more about how he’s recovering from his injury.

“There is an opportunity that he’ll be back this year,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s an opportunity he couldn’t be back this year. We won’t know those answers for a few weeks. But he’s got the full support of MU Healthcare and he’s got the full support of our team as we continue to help him recover and work it day by day.”