AJ Cooper seeks new leaders to anchor ASU linebackers

Linebackers coach AJ Cooper is looking to rebuild the linebacker unit at Arizona State after losing several players from last season; however, instead of focusing solely on replacing the departing players, he wants his team to have consistency among returning players, new transfer players, and young talent.

The departures of players such as Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crooks created holes in production and leadership; those were among the hardest things to replace, according to Cooper. Elliot provided rotational and starting time over the past few years, and Crooks was one of the most vocal and energetic leaders on the defense.

“What those guys brought to this whole team from a daily standpoint: their habits, it’s put them in the position for what they’re going to be able to achieve now,” Cooper said. “Their standards in which they held other people to and the way they led and they balanced each other really well. Crook was a great vocal leader. He stirred the pot. He was one of the energy guys on defense.”

With those roles now open, veterans have been asked to step into more prominent leadership positions. One of those is graduate linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu, who brings significant experience in the system and has been a steady contributor throughout his ASU career. His familiarity with assignments and alignments allows him to operate as both a communicator and on-field stabilizer.

“He’s going to have to step up and, from a vocal standpoint or by example, be an Alpha,” Cooper said.

Fiaseu’s knowledge of the system will aid in his ability to move quicker than other players on the field.

As well as providing a stable influence in the middle of the defense for others to build upon, Fiaseu is surrounded by experienced players, including transfer junior linebacker Owen Long. Before coming to ASU, Long played at Colorado State.

In 2023, Long finished first nationally in tackles and received All-Mountain West Honors. Prior familiarity of each side provided a base for both Long and ASU coach AJ Cooper, which assisted in helping Long to acclimate.

“Owen and I have a different relationship than I had with others at this time because I recruited Owen out of high school. So I got to know him really well,” Cooper said. “There was a lot of familiarity, and I think that’s helped break through.”

Younger players are also beginning to emerge, including sophomore linebacker Isaiah Iosefa, who arrived with a strong high schoolrésuméé and developmental upside but is still working to translate that into consistent production at the college level. His progress has centered on processing reads more quickly and improving his discipline in key situations.

“He was always a guy when he got here last year, you showed the flashes of what he did in high school, but like with a lot of young guys, they’re not sure where to put their eyes,” Cooper said. “and so you just see a guy that’s consistent… anytime they’re consistent, that breeds more confidence.”

As the spring continues, Cooper’s message to the group centers on habits, repetition, and ownership of roles, with leadership beginning to take shape among both returning players and newcomers.

“Anytime they’re consistent, that breeds more confidence,” Cooper said.

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Graduate linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu is evolving into one of the leaders in the middle of the defense at ASU. He is a great example of what it means to be a leader of the linebacking corps in more ways than just being on the depth chart. The transition that ASU is going through right now, from upperclassmen leaving to new talent coming in, also includes some youth.

As such, having someone with the knowledge base of a player who has been through all of this will help lead and build the linebackers’ culture.

Following an injury-limited 2025 season, Fiaseu returned for his last year of eligibility with a better understanding of where he fit and how he was expected to contribute to the team. His additional year in the system allowed him to develop into a true leader.

In addition to providing stability through leading by example, Fiaseu has proven himself to be consistent and able to provide guidance to his teammates with regard to the daily expectations of practice.

“Man, it’s great competition,” Fiaseu said. “I love the way the guys come out here, and they try to attack everything. We’ve had highs and lows, but we know every day we’re just trying to take another step, get one step better every day.”

That focus on discipline carries into how he views the defensive system itself. Facing an offense that presents varied looks and challenges pre-snap recognition, Fiaseu sees daily practice as a way to sharpen the group’s mental processing as much as its physical execution.

“I actually love it,” Fiaseu said. “As hard as it can get with messing with our eyes and all that, it helps you stay disciplined. And it helps you stick to your keys because if you don’t stick with your keys at the end of the day, you’re just going to be all over the place.”

Fiaseu’s leadership role has also grown beyond football. Having become a father in January, he brings a level of maturity and perspective that shape how he approaches both preparation and mentorship in the room. That responsibility has influenced how he views his place on the team, especially as one of the more experienced voices in the linebacker unit.

“I have a whole new perspective on life,” Fiaseu admitted. But to be one of the older guys, I have a lot of experience… I’ve been in this defense for three years now. If I don’t go and help, what’s the whole point of me being here? It’s not about me doing well. It’s about me helping everybody be their best.”

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Owen Long is now at ASU with a résumé that stands out among other linebackers; however, the emphasis this spring will be less on what he has done in the past and more on demonstrating his capability in the new system and group.

Long transferred from Colorado State to ASU after leading the country with 151 total tackles in the 2025 season. In addition to his high level of production, Long was named First-Team All-Mountain West and earned All-American recognition. These accomplishments, combined with a need to revamp the Sun Devils’ linebacker position, positioned Long as the most likely option to play a prominent role for ASU this year.

However, despite these credentials and achievements, Long quickly set aside what he had done and emphasized that the process of transitioning to ASU would be about establishing a baseline expectation and being able to perform every day in a very competitive environment where daily performance outweighs all prior achievement.

“It’s something I’m proud of,” Long said. “Just knowing how hard I worked to get there. But ultimately, at the end of the day, that was last year, and the page has been turned. We’re in a great spot now. Ability to go do some special things. So that’s all the mindset is right now. I’m just attacking that and winning games.”

That mindset fits into a linebacker room built around internal competition and constant development. With multiple players vying for roles, including younger contributors and fellow transfers, Long has stepped into an environment where the group itself reinforces that every rep matters and that standards are upheld.

He’s also leaned into the room’s collaborative nature, noting that the presence of experienced players has helped accelerate his adjustment to the system. Rather than relying solely on coaches, Long has found value in peer-driven learning and accountability.

“They’ve been awesome. The whole group has been great and very welcoming,” Long said. “I think this group really pushes each other every day, too. Just within the players, not even the coaches, which I think can lead to being great just because there’s competition with everything.”

Long has been able to quickly get into the swing of things in a competitive system while also building chemistry with his teammates, who share the goals he is working towards. Long’s production at Colorado State showed him consistently finding and capturing the ball, and at ASU, this instinct is expected to develop into a leadership role on defense.

Even with all the accolades long carries with him, he continues to have confidence that is based upon preparation, not honors. His approach reflects a player who trusts his ability but knows that its consistency and execution that will ultimately determine how much of an impact he makes at the power Four level.

“I have a lot of self-confidence,” Long said. “I feel like I can play with anybody, and that’s what’s special about this place, too, is you have talent all around you. You’re getting pushed every day, which is awesome.”

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Kenny Dillingham left ASU’s most recent spring practice encouraged by the defense’s overall progression, pointing to improved consistency, run defense, and communication as key signs the unit is moving in the right direction.

Dillingham noted that the defense delivered one of its more complete performances of the spring, limiting explosive plays and forcing the offense into longer, sustained drives. The emphasis, he said, has been on keeping the ball in front and executing within structure, something the group showed growth in during the latest practice.

“I don’t know of one big play that was given up on defense today,” Dillingham said. “They kept the ball in front of them all day long. They made the offense go on some really long drives there at the end. They stopped the run at a high rate. I thought it was our best defensive day.”

A significant development for the program has been the integration of many new and returning players into the lineup. As the coaches continue to assess positions on both sides of the line, Dillingham has demonstrated a balance between bringing along younger players and using veterans on the defensive line that will help provide stability.

One such veteran player, graduate defensive lineman Clayton Smith, has worked at several different roles so far this spring. At one time during camp, the coaching staff was trying to find ways to use Smith’s multi-skill set by having him take snaps on offense; however, he is now back on defense.

“We need him back in the D line. His edge on the D line is something we need,” Dillingham said. “He’ll be on defense the rest of camp, but he may bounce over for some certain situations on offense.”

Dillingham also pointed to sophomore linebacker Owen Long as a player who continues to stand out within the defense, emphasizing his ability to consistently find the football and make an impact in the middle of the field.

“He had a really good day today. I was really happy with him,” Dillingham said. “He’s getting around the football. It’s a play linebacker, be around the ball. That’s a good thing.”