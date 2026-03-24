AJ Ferrari clarifies HGH comments regarding Iowa State's Yonger Bastida

Nebraska heavyweight AJ Ferrari clarified his comments about Yonger Bastida from the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Initially, it appeared Ferrari alleged Bastida (Iowa State) was on some sort of HGH or performance enhancer when it came to his size and strength, en route to a 2nd place finish at the tournament.

Ferrari, who lost to Bastida in the semifinals and ended up placing 6th after medically forfeiting afterwards, clarified that his comments weren’t about anyone in particular. He posted a statement on social media.

“I want to be clear about something regarding my last opponent: I was not at all saying that he is on HGH,” Ferrari wrote on Instagram. “I said that ‘some’ people should be tested, which was a very general statement, and I said it with a little laugh. I was just being facetious (joking) about the whole thing. If it was taken the wrong way, I feel very badly about that because it was not my intention.

“All those whom I wrestled this year are top athletes who deserve compliments for their abilities, accomplishments, and work ethic. Yonger Bastida, Taye Ghadali, and Nick Feldman are awesome wrestlers, and they beat me fairly. Just like I beat Ghadali, Connor Doucet, Ben Kueter, and many others this season – fairly.”

Ferrari is a three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA champion. He won the title at 197 pounds at Oklahoma State and finished third at that weight last year for Cal State Bakersfield. As he detailed, injuries slowed him down at the NCAA Tournament this year and he ultimately wrestled his last match of the season against Bastida, a loss.

“After reflecting on my performance at the NCAAs this past weekend, I realize the tournament didn’t go the way I planned,” Ferrari said. “I wish I had won my semifinals match, even though I wrestled with a really badly torn knee. And it’s completely on me. Yahuah, our Master, and Yahusha (the Christ) are guiding me to better myself continually – not just as a wrestler, but as a man, with growth and maturity …

“Next season, I look forward to coming back stronger and giving everything I have. I will continue to grow, learn, and improve in every way, and I trust that if it is Yahuah’s will, the results will come. I tore my knee partially in the round of 16 and even more completely in the quarterfinals, but I chose to keep fighting.

I love this sport, and respect and integrity will always come first for me. ‘Show proper respect to everyone, love the brotherhood of believers, fear Yahuah (Master God), honor the king.’ – 1 Peter 2:17.”

For context, here are Ferrari’s original comments. He spoke Saturday in Cleveland.

At the end of the day, I’m the only guy that took that guy down,” Ferrari said. “Listen, I weighed in at 224 pounds with my clothes on, 222 in my underwear. He weighed in at what? 250? 260? Years ago, when I wrestled him, we saw how it went, he didn’t bulldoze me at all. But guess what? You see what he looks like. I said, I’m not gonna say things or accusations, because I know the facts. The facts are you saw him when he was 197 like me, no acne, no back acne or nothing. Look at him now.

“Tons of acne, tons of acne. So whoever’s running the testing protocol … should probably go test some people, not just in the season, but outside the season. But hey, I’m not making excuses, because, listen, it might have gone my way if I’ve been healthy. I tried to warm up, literally, I switched my whole game plan.”