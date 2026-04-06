AJ Ferrari releases statement after entering NCAA transfer portal

Former Nebraska heavyweight All-American AJ Ferrari released a statement after entering the NCAA transfer portal. It was revealed over the weekend that the 2021 NCAA champion would not return to the Huskers for the 2026-27 season.

Ferrari, who’s wrestled for Oklahoma State, Cal State Bakersfield and Nebraska, will search for a new home next season. As of now, Husker Online reported he needs a waiver from the NCAA in order to be granted one more year of eligibility.

Ferrari himself maintained he will have one, perhaps two, more seasons to wrestle. There’s been no indication as to where he’ll go yet, but he’s “open” to all opportunities that come his way.

“Grateful for my time at Nebraska and everyone who’s supported me,” Ferrari wrote on Twitter/X. “Giving all glory to Yahuah for guiding my journey. Entering the transfer portal. Focused, hungry, and ready for what’s next. 1–2 years of eligibility left. Open to all opportunities.”

Ferrari is a three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA champion. He won the title at 197 pounds at Oklahoma State and finished third at that weight last year for Cal State Bakersfield. As he’s detailed, injuries slowed him down at the NCAA Tournament this year and he ultimately wrestled his last match of the season against Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida, a loss.

Ferrari holds a 68-7 career record, which began during the shortened 2021 season at Oklahoma State. During that free year, Ferrari arrived onto the scene with a national title but his sophomore season was cut short due to a car accident and subsequent dismissal from the team.

Ferrari did not wrestle for any school in 2023 and ’24, although was linked to Iowa before returning to college wrestling in 2025. When Iowa did not work out, he wrestled for Cal State Bakersfield, finishing 3rd at the NCAA Tournament.

Originally, Ferrari committed to wrestle for North Carolina in 2025-26, but administration reportedly nixed the transfer amid Ferrari’s previous legal issues. He ended up in Lincoln and wrestled heavyweight this season under Mark Manning.

There is speculation Ferrari could return to 197 pounds in 2026-27, should he be granted a year of eligibility. At either weight, he’ll be in the national title conversation, but it remains to be seen which institution will bring him in.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.