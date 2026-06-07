AJ Ferrari says commitment coming in a couple weeks, likely to wrestle at 197

AJ Ferrari could have his new and final collegiate home in the next couple of weeks, he said this week. The 2021 NCAA champion needs a waiver, that has a good chance of getting approved, from the NCAA to wrestle in the 2026-27 season, but seems set to commit to a new institution.

Having wrestled at 197 at Oklahoma State and Cal State Bakersfield, Ferrari went up to heavyweight last year at Nebraska en route to All-American honors. Now, it seems like he’s dropping back down and wherever he wrestles next, he wants it to be with his middle brother Anthony.

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Anthony Ferrari wrestled for Campbell last season at 165 pounds, but teased he’s looking to get back down to 149 and his next stop. So if you’re wondering why AJ Ferrari hasn’t committed yet, he and his brother are trying to get things lined up.

“I’m coming off surgery, so I’m light right now, I haven’t fully made a decision,” AJ Ferrari told Jack Bartlett of NTV News. “I’d probably say 60%, 70% chance I go 197. 30% chance I go heavyweight, but it just depends, man. How I’m feeling, how my weight it is. I feel good getting lean, my cardio feels great. I went up to 245 but my cardio wasn’t where I needed to be, so I was doing so much lifting, it kind of (took) away from my wrestling. I enjoy wrestling, I enjoy MMA, I enjoy jiu jitsu, I enjoy the conditioning aspect, so most likely 197 if I had to say.”

AJ Ferrari said upwards of 20 schools were in contact or vice versa as he scoured what was next. He won a title as a true freshman for the Cowboys in 2021 and then wrestled to a 10-0 record the next year before a car accident ended his season. Ferrari was subsequently dismissed from the team due to misconduct allegations.

After potentially going to Iowa with his youngest brother Angelo, who’s coming off an All-American finish this year (184 pounds), AJ Ferrari and the Hawkeyes could not come together. He ended up at Cal State Bakersfield, where he finished 3rd at 197 in 2025 and then ended up at Nebraska, following an initial commitment to North Carolina.

Where does the three-time All-American end up? It’s anyone’s guess at this point.

“There were a lot of schools that reached out, but I’ll be committing in the next couple weeks,” Ferrari said. “Me and my brother, we’re trying to go to the same school. It’s very hard, but I really do want to go wrestle with my brothers, so we’ll see what happens. Too early to say, but definitely in the next couple weeks we’ll definitely commit.”