Alabama and football coach Kalen DeBoer agree to new contract extension

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer has agreed to a new contract extension with the Crimson Tide, multiple sources told On3.

The updated deal, which is set to be approved Wednesday by the Alabama board of trustees, came after Michigan considered him for its head coach opening when it fired Sherrone Moore.

DeBoer previously told On3’s Chris Low that he never spoke to Michigan or had any discussions with school representatives.

“I didn’t come here to follow Coach (Nick) Saban only to turn around after two years and go somewhere else,” DeBoer told Low. “I mean, this is Alabama. I’m at an amazing place. That’s the way I was looking at it. I chose to be here. I love the support and love our players and love the direction and everything the staff has done to put the pieces together here over the last two years. A lot of heavy lifting’s been done to get us to this point.

“That will continue to happen. But man, we’re right here where we want to be, and I plan on being here for a while.”