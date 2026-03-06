Alabama announces changes to weekend series schedule vs. Ole Miss

SEC softball is back in full swing, beginning Friday night. One of the premier series will take place in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide hosting the Ole Miss Rebels. Alabama enters with a perfect 20-0 record, while Ole Miss is a pretty solid 18-5. Unfortunately, weather is already playing a role in how the weekend shakes out.

Two games are now set to take place on Friday, creating a doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 comes at 3 p.m. CT before giving the two teams a 45-minute break. Game 2 starts after that, meaning, for the time being, nothing is on the schedule for Saturday.

“Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday, Alabama and Ole Miss will begin their weekend softball series with a doubleheader on Friday, March 6 beginning at 3 p.m. CT,” Alabama Softball said via X. “Game two will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.”

Alabama’s official website still lists Sunday as the series finale. Rain appears to be in the forecast for quite some time, extending into next week. A pocket of time might be needed to make sure all three games are played. Some interesting decisions might be on the way across the SEC.

Word on how ticketing works for the doubleheader came from Alabama in a released statement. Those who planned to attend the Friday contest will be allowed entry into Game 1. Tickets originally for the Saturday showdown get into Game 2.

“Tickets for Friday’s game will be honored for game one of the doubleheader,” the statement said. “Tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday game will be honored for game two of the doubleheader.”

Alabama taking undefeated record into SEC play

Head coach Patrick Murphy has put together some special teams since arriving in Tuscaloosa. He is hoping the 2026 edition can be up there with the best. Starting 20-0 puts them in the realm of possibility. But as we all know, SEC play is where tests really begin.

To this point, only six games have come against power conference opponents. Beating top-10 Florida State on two occasions are easily the most impressive victories of the bunch. Those came on the road in Tallahassee as well.

Now, the home crowd at Rhoads Stadium gets to cheer on the Crimson Tide against Ole Miss. Hopefully, the weather can stay away when games are taking place to get the series completed on time.