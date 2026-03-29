The college basketball coaching carousel is off and spinning, with North Carolina open and the potential for Kansas to come open still. Alabama coach Nate Oats has seen his name bandied about for those high-profile openings.

But, according to Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne, Oats isn’t going anywhere. The Crimson Tide appear willing to do whatever it takes to keep Oats in Tuscaloosa.

“We are good!” Byrne tweeted with a link to the donation page for Alabama’s collective. “He’s not going anywhere!”

Nate Oats has been tabbed as a potential candidate for the North Carolina job. And while Kansas isn’t open — Bill Self is weighing a decision on his future — Oats has also been mentioned there.

He addressed the reported interest late this week. That said, Byrne’s post will undoubtedly make Alabama fans feel much better.

“Look, lot of respect for the other programs that might open,” Nate Oats said. “They’ve got great basketball tradition. As a young high school coach, look, I didn’t think I’d ever be in this spot, to be honest with you. If you’ve gotten to know me, I’m not a guy that’s always trying to jump around. The grass is not always greener.

“I love Alabama. My girls love Alabama. They’re here with me. I love working with the administration I work with. I think Greg Byrne is the best AD in the country and I love working with him. It would be great if I could work with him the rest of my career.”

More than anything, what Nate Oats loves is how supportive Alabama has been of his efforts. And he’s proven he can get it done at a high level.

As for results, Oats has a Final Four appearance on his resume. He’s also been to the Elite Eight once more and the Sweet 16 three more times in seven years at Alabama. The overall record? How about 170-72 (.702), with an 87-38 (.696) mark in SEC play.

Much of that is a credit to the support he’s gotten. He was vocal about that.

“They’re doing everything they can to make sure that we’ve got a competitive program,” Nate Oats said. “As long as we’re able to compete to win championships here, SEC and National Championships, we haven’t done that here yet. I’d love to be the coach to bring us our first National Championship. We got to a Final Four.

“To me, there’s absolutely no reason to leave here. While it’s flattering that a high school guy that caught a couple of breaks would be mentioned for some of these jobs because they’ve got a lot of tradition, I’m not a guy looking to get out of here anytime soon.”