Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats' new contract, buyout revealed

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats signed a new contract extension with the school earlier this month, and that deal was approved Wednesday by the university board of trustees’ compensation committee.

Oats will now make an average of $7.25 million per year over the course of an agreement that runs through March 2032, athletic director Greg Byrne said Wednesday. Oats’ previous contract ended in March 2030 and paid him an average of $6.275 million per year.

The new contract includes a buyout of $15 million through March 2027 and $12 million through March 2028. In Oats’ previous deal, his buyout dropped to $4 million in April 2027.

For now, Oats ranks among the five highest-paid college basketball coaches in the country. According to a USA Today database, Kansas’ Bill Self leads the country at $8.8 million, followed by UConn’s Dan Hurley and Arkansas’ John Calipari. New UNC coach Michael Malone’s salary begins at $7.5 million in his first year.

Oats, 51, has turned Alabama into a consistent program since he took over ahead of the 2019-20 season. He has led the Crimson Tide to five Sweet 16 appearances, including their first Final Four berth in 2024. Alabama has also won two SEC regular-season championships and two SEC tournament titles.

Though Oats was not directly linked to the opening at UNC, the contract extension came as the Tar Heels searched for their replacement for Hubert Davis. UNC ultimately hired Malone.