Alabama benches Ty Simpson for Austin Mack with Alabama starter dealing with apparent injury

Alabama quarterback Austin Mack entered the Rose Bowl against Indiana as Ty Simpson headed to the bench with an apparent injury. The ESPN broadcast previously said Simpson was nursing an elbow issue, and Pat McAfee said he went back to the locker room again in the third quarter.

ESPN’s Kris Budden reported Simpson received treatment in the halftime locker room, but Kalen DeBoer opted to put Mack in the game after the opening sequence of the third quarter. Budden said it was a “coach’s decision” to pull Simpson amid a 24-0 deficit against Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Simpson appeared to aggravate an elbow injury on a first-half fumble.

It appears Mack will be at quarterback the rest of the way against Indiana. He has served as Alabama’s backup quarterback behind Simpson and will now get game action on a huge stage.

“This is going to be Austin Mack’s ballgame for Alabama,” Budden reported. “They have benched Ty Simpson. This is a coach’s decision because of what occurred after [a] hit in the first half. He received treatment during halftime, and every time he would throw the ball, he was grimacing. Just did not have the zip on it.

“They were both warming up before this, and then Coach went to Simpson and said, you’re going to need to take a rest. He did go into the injury tent and came back out to try to give the rest of his offense a pep talk.”

Simpson put together a strong first year as the starter during Alabama’s regular season and helped lead the Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship. He was also impressive in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma, throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama came back to take down the Sooners and advance to the quarterfinals.

All told, Simpson entered Thursday’s game with 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions. At the time of his departure, he completed 12 of 16 passes for 67 yards as Alabama struggled mightily against Indiana.

Simpson left the game shortly after Budden reported a concerning quote from DeBoer about his quarterback’s health. After Simpson fumbled in the first half, he appeared shaken up, and Budden said it was noticeable in warmups after halftime.

“I talked to Kalen DeBoer coming out of the half,” Budden said on the broadcast. “I asked him, how is Ty Simpson’s health? The exact quote was, ‘We’ll see.’ He received some treatment in the locker room.

“I watched him warming up. You could tell, throwing the ball, he seemed a bit uncomfortable. DeBoer told his offense, listen, there’s no 17-point touchdown. We’ve just got to let it rip and be loose.”