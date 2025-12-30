Arguably the biggest name of the cycle announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Wide receiver Cam Coleman will be leaving Auburn for what should be his final season of eligibility in 2026. Coleman starred on the Plains for two years but is now looking for a new home.

Plenty of people will be involved in Coleman’s recruitment, including one of his former high school teammates. Alabama defensive back Red Morgan is looking to bring Coleman to Tuscaloosa. It’s not every day you see crossover between the two in-state rivals but Morgan plans to give it his best shot.

“We’re trying to get him here,” Morgan said via The Tuscaloosa News. “I’m texting him every day from here on out until he makes a decision.”

Alabama is already quite familiar with Coleman after two head-to-head matchups against him. He has caught 11 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in a pair of Iron Bowls. Unfortunately, his most memorable play in the rivalry came this past season, coughing up what turned into the game-losing fumble for Auburn.

Coleman and Morgan both played at Phenix City (AL) Central as members of the 2024 recruiting class. Morgan was a four-star recruit and No. 254 prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On the other side, Coleman came to Auburn as a Five-Star Plus+ and No. 4 overall player.

At least for the time being, Morgan does not appear to be leaving Tuscaloosa anytime soon. He is preparing for another College Football Playoff game, set to face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl on Thursday. Morgan should return for another year, no matter the New Year’s Day result.

Getting a familiar face to join him is now on the wishlist. Wide receiver has been a position that’s flourished in recent years for Kalen DeBoer, both at Alabama and Washington. Ty Simpson potentially coming back instead of declaring for the NFL Draft might be a solid selling point as well. It all depends on what Coleman is looking for in his next school.

Shortly after Coleman declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos provided the latest on a possible destination. Two SEC teams appear to be considered the favorites as of now. To read the full story from Nakos, you can check it out here.