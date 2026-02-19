Although March is just over two weeks away, the madness arrived early in Tuscaloosa. Alabama and Arkansas squared off in a thriller at Coleman Coliseum, and one overtime wasn’t enough.

The Crimson Tide erased a 14-point deficit to get back out in front against the Razorbacks, and the game required two extra periods. It then turned into a wild finish in the second overtime as Malique Ewin’s putback dunk bounced off the back of the rim as time expired, sealing Alabama’s 117-115 victory.

Darius Acuff put on a show for Arkansas with 49 points while Labaron Philon had 35 for Alabama. The two star guards delivered in what could be the game of the season so far.

ALABAMA SURVIVES AN INSTANT CLASSIC IN 2OT 🔥



Malique Ewin MISSED the potential game-tying dunk 🤯pic.twitter.com/5iq72WDV32 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 19, 2026

This story will be updated.