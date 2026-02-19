Alabama hangs on to win 2OT thriller over Arkansas after wild finish
Although March is just over two weeks away, the madness arrived early in Tuscaloosa. Alabama and Arkansas squared off in a thriller at Coleman Coliseum, and one overtime wasn’t enough.
The Crimson Tide erased a 14-point deficit to get back out in front against the Razorbacks, and the game required two extra periods. It then turned into a wild finish in the second overtime as Malique Ewin’s putback dunk bounced off the back of the rim as time expired, sealing Alabama’s 117-115 victory.
Darius Acuff put on a show for Arkansas with 49 points while Labaron Philon had 35 for Alabama. The two star guards delivered in what could be the game of the season so far.
This story will be updated.