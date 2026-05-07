Alabama keeps Ohio State series, drops Oklahoma State; Cowboys add Michigan State

Alabama canceled its two-game series with Oklahoma State in 2028 and 2029, but Bama will keep its upcoming games with Ohio State in 2027-28, sources told On3. With Bama leaving Oklahoma State’s schedule, the Cowboys have added a two-game series with Michigan State in those seasons, a source said.

Alabama canceled the Oklahoma State series because the SEC is moving to a nine-game schedule this season.

The Tide was scheduled to visit Oklahoma State in 2028 and host the Cowboys in 2029. Oklahoma State will now host Michigan State in 2028 and visit the Spartans in 2029.

Starting this season, the SEC added a ninth conference game. The Tide had four nonconference games scheduled in 2028: Georgia State, Ohio State, UT Martin and Oklahoma State. The Tide opted to drop Oklahoma State and keep Ohio State on the schedule.

The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes begin their two-game series in Columbus in 2027.

In 2029, Alabama has a nonconference game scheduled at Notre Dame, so it dropped Oklahoma State.

The Big 12, SEC and ACC requires its teams to play at least one of its three nonconference games against a Power 4 opponent. It’s rare for a school to play two Power 4 nonconference games. The Big Ten, however, does not require its schools to play any nonconference Power 4 opponents.

Alabama has home-and-home series scheduled with Ohio State in 2027-28 and Notre Dame in 2029-30.

With Oklahoma State replacing Alabama with Michigan State, the Cowboys’ nonconference schedules are completed through 2029. Oklahoma State currently has Power 4 nonconference home-and-home series scheduled against Oregon (2025-26), Arkansas (2027, 2032-33), Michigan State (2028-29) and Nebraska (2034-35).