Louisville offensive line coach Richard Owens is being hired as Alabama TEs coach, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He has informed Louisville that is departing for Tuscaloosa.

Owens had been in the midst of his second stint with Louisville, and first as its offensive line coach. He was previously with the program in 2018 before departing for the opening as UAB‘s offensive line coach (2019-21). Owens then jumped to Georgia Southern as its offensive line coach & run game coordinator in 2022 before accepting the offensive line coach at Louisville in 2023.

The Louisville alum replaces Chris Kapilovic in Tuscaloosa. Kapilovic served as Alabama‘s O-Line coach for the past two seasons.

Owens was a tight end at Louisville from 1999-2003 before being undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft. He, however, latched on with the Minnesota Vikings and played four NFL seasons. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2012 before being hired as UAB‘s tight ends coach in 2013, really kicking off his coaching career.

With Owens on the staff over the past three seasons, Louisville has compiled a 28-12 record with back-to-back bowl game victories (Sun Bowl and Boca Raton). The Cardinals have earned strong victories over National Championship runner-up No. 2 Miami (2025), No. 10 Notre Dame (2023), No. 11 Clemson (2024), No. 20 Duke (2023), and rival Kentucky in both 2024 and 2025.