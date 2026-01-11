Alabama transfer offensive lineman Micah DeBose has committed to Vanderbilt, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

As a true freshman DeBose played in just one game (Eastern Illinois) for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. Prior to enrolling at Alabama, DeBose was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 277 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 19 OL in his class and the No. 16 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Theodore.

DeBose will now head to Vanderbilt to play for head coach Clark Lea. The Commodores just enjoyed their best season in program history, winning 10 games.

Clark Lea believes Vanderbilt has done ‘really well’ in NIL era

Following 10 consecutive sub-.500 seasons from 2014-2023, the ‘Dores knocked off No. 1 Alabama and finished with a 7-6 record last season. This year, Vanderbilt opened the season with a 5-0 record before its loss to the Crimson Tide. It however bounced back the next week and knocked off No. 10 LSU 31-24, which propelled the ‘Dores to a No. 10 ranking in the AP Top 25 Rankings (first time since 1947).

“We had some really good foundational elements here,” Lea said back in October. “These were things or like the eternal varieties of team-building and things I’ve learned over my career that are very important to me in terms of what I want to be apart of and what I want to be responsible for. And yet, that won’t get you all the way there in the SEC on Satuday’s. Especially as the game changed around us.”

“We missed an opportunity early, just because I don’t know that anyone really (maybe some people) did, but I didn’t see what Transfer Portal/NIL would become. So we missed an opportunity early to have one of these quick turn arounds where it can happen overnight. I think there’s a lot of things foundationally that I’ve believed in and done really well here. And we play with a competitive and connected team. That’s also a lost art.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.