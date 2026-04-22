Alabama transfer forward Taylor Bol Bowen has committed to Oregon. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month after one season with the Crimson Tide.

Bol Bowen appeared in 30 games this past season at Alabama, including 11 starts. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds during that time while becoming a key contributor off the bench during the Crimson Tide’s run to the Sweet Sixteen.

Prior to his time in Tuscaloosa, Bol Bowen spent two seasons at Florida State. He took a leap as a sophomore when he played in 29 games, including 27 starts. During that time, he averaged 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds across 24.9 minutes of action per game.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Taylor Bol Bowen played high school basketball at Jericho (NH) Brewster Academy before arriving at Alabama. The 2026-27 season will be his senior year.

During his time at Alabama, Bol Bowen admitted he was dealing with some injuries throughout the year. That, in turn, led to a decrease in his numbers following his time at Florida State.

“I had multiple injuries,” Bol Bowen told On3 | Rivals’ BOL. “I fractured my left hand, I played through that for about a month. I hurt my knee, I had a leg injury. I was out for a while dealing with those. But I tried to play through it because we were thin. It was pretty frustrating. I felt like I couldn’t get healthy.

“I just wanted to be healthy to be able to perform. I thought that with the right chance and the ability to be healthy I could do special things. But I wanted to play through them. I’d play through them twice over, I just wanted to help our team win and do whatever it took to win.”

Oregon has seen plenty of roster turnover since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. Eight Ducks players hit the open market, including Jackson Shelstad – the No. 17 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Dana Altman and Co. have now added five players from the portal, though. Former San Francisco forward Tyrone Riley is the biggest addition so far, checking in as the No. 85 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.