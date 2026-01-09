Alabama transfer wide receiver Cole Adams has committed to Vanderbilt, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett reported. He contributed on both special teams and at receiver this past season.

Adams appeared in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide in 2025. He hauled in 19 five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, but was especially involved in the return game. He took 19 punts back for 156 yards on special teams.

It was a breakout year for Adams, who had six catches for 94 yards as a receiver in 2024. He returned 11 punts for 58 yards as a redshirt freshman.

Cole Adams played high school football at Owasso (Okla.), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 281 overall player from the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. After entering the portal Jan. 3, he became the No. 707 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

Vanderbilt is looking to build on an impressive 2025 season, which ended with a 10-3 record to mark the Commodores’ first 10-win season in program history. However, they’re gearing up for some notable departures – notably quarterback Diego Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers.

Clark Lea and Co. got a big win on the high school recruiting trail, though. Five Star Plus+ quarterback Jared Curtis signed with Vanderbilt as the No. 3 overall player and top-ranked quarterback from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. His addition is a landmark moment for the Commodores, and Lea sees a bright future for the program.

“I feel great about it, and not because it’s straightforward,” Lea said of Vanderbilt’s future after the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Iowa. “We have work to do. We’ll have some big shoes to fill, but that’s part of the excitement of this. We’re going to figure it out as we go. We’ll have to change identity in some ways. We’ll have to change, tweak some systems, and we’ll have to win games differently next year than we did this year. Again, that’s the fun of it.

“What I do believe in is I got a locker room of guys that are connected, that love one another, that love playing football, and that will be returning to take this further. That’s a great starting point. We’ll have work to do over the next couple of weeks to see where we net out in the portal and what we need to make sure we keep it going. … I’m excited about the future. I’m excited to be at Vanderbilt long-term, and I can’t wait for the next steps.”