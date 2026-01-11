Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton has committed to Texas A&M, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Horton transferred to Alabama ahead of the 2025 campaign.

In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Horton appeared in all 15 of the team’s games and made 11 starts. He tallied 42 catches for 511 yards and eight touchdowns. His eight receiving touchdowns were the most on Alabama.

Before transferring to Alabama, Horton spent three seasons at Miami, Horton played in 29 games and started six times. The 2024 season was his best for the Hurricanes. He recorded career-highs of 56 catches and 616 yards, along with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Horton played high school football at Oakland (TN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 337 overall player and No. 54 wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Texas A&M, Horton was the No. 9 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He will make an immediate impact for the Aggies in 2026.

Texas A&M posted an 11-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in conference play this past season. The Aggies were undefeated until their regular-season finale against Texas. Then, Texas A&M’s misfortune snowballed when it fell 10-3 to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Though Texas A&M’s postseason didn’t go the way the team expected, it was still a historic year for the Aggies. In fact, it was the first time Texas A&M had ever appeared in the CFP. After the Aggies’ loss, head coach Mike Elko reflected on the campaign while looking forward to the future.

“I said to the seniors who just played their last game, they left a mark on elevating this program that will never go away,” Elko said. “From where this program was two years ago to where it is now, I don’t think that can be lost on people. I think it’s made massive strides.

“Then I said to the guys coming back there’s still another major step we have to take as a program to finish. I think the last two games showed that. It’s a rallying cry to the guys who are still here and still have time to play, but I don’t think we can turn our backs on the guys who just finished their careers here and everything they accomplished and everything that they did for Texas A&M football.”

