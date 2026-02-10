Alabama trolls Auburn by putting t-shirt thrown at Nate Oats up for auction

An Auburn fan throwing a t-shirt at Nate Oats is going to turn into some NIL money for Alabama. The school’s official NIL program kept the orange shirt thrown at their head coach on Saturday afternoon. Just around 48 hours later, bidding began for the piece of clothing in an auction, along with autographs from nearly the entire team.

“This t-shirt was thrown down from the stands as Coach Nate Oats and the Alabama Men’s Basketball team walked off the court following a 96-92 victory over Auburn on Saturday, February 7, 2026,” the website said. “This shirt has been autographed by Coach Oats and ten student-athletes from the 2025-26 team.”

At the time of posting, the current bid sits at $850 with eight total placed. This item will stay live for a couple of days, officially coming off the market on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at noon CT. In a rivalry full of a lot of great troll attempts, this one will certainly be added near the top for the Iron Bowl.

Hey Auburn, you dropped something…



Fans inside Neville Arena were not happy with how the first Alabama game of the season went. Oats took his team into one of college basketball’s many fortresses and came out with a win for the second year in a row. Seeing somebody like Aden Holloway, a former Auburn player, perform well certainly grew those frustrations.

Even so, throwing something down from the stands is not typical. The lucky part was that it was just a t-shirt, so not too much damage was done. And because of the moment, an Alabama fan is now going to consider it a prized possession.

More on Nate Oats, record against Auburn

The Iron Bowl of Basketball really ramped up once Oats took over in Tuscaloosa. His tilts with Bruce Pearl brought the rivalry’s intensity meter to a 10. Both programs enduring a period of success certainly played a role, meeting in games with more than just bragging rights on the line. But as usual with this rivalry, bragging rights are incredibly important.

Oats now sports a record of 8-5 against Auburn, with one more game on the schedule this season. Four of those wins are on the road. Neville Arena has been kind to Oats, going 4-3 in the hostile environment.

Auburn is not going anywhere, either. Steven Pearl has done a great job keeping the program at a high level despite his father’s retirement before the season began. He will look for his first win as a head coach against Alabama in March.