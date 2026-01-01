Alabama vs. Indiana live updates: Latest score, highlights, analysis for Rose Bowl

Two teams have punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff semifinals, and another spot is on the line Thursday in Pasadena. No. 1 seed Indiana will take on No. 9 seed Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Hoosiers take an undefeated record into the game after taking down Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship to secure the top seed in the 12-team CFP bracket. The Crimson Tide then clinched a spot in the Rose Bowl by coming back to beat Oklahoma in the first round last month.

On3 is tracking the Rose Bowl Game between Alabama and Indiana with live updates, analysis and instant reaction. Follow along throughout the College Football Playoff first-round matchup.

By: Nick Schultz Josh Cuevas starts at TE for Alabama After entering Thursday’s game as a game time decision, Josh Cuevas got the start at tight end. He appeared on the availability report Thursday afternoon just prior to the Rose Bowl.

By: Nick Schultz Coin toss Alabama won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Indiana will receive the opening kickoff to start the Rose Bowl.

By: Nick Schultz Injury updates Alabama had a notable addition to its availability report Thursday as tight end Josh Cuevas was ruled a game-time decision. For Indiana, kicker Brendan Franke has been ruled out after appearing on the report this week. Read the full College Football Playoff availability report.

By: Nick Schultz Pregame: Alabama vs. Indiana Ahead of kickoff, Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite against Alabama, according to BetMGM. The over-under is also at 46.5 Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Kris Budden

