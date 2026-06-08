Alabama vs. St. John's weather delay: When NCAA Tournament Super Regional game will resume

An NCAA Super Regional game between Alabama and St. John’s has been suspended in the top of the eighth inning and postponed until Monday. The field conditions made resumption of the game impossible on Sunday evening.

The game will resume at 12 p.m. ET on Monday on ESPN2, according to a report from WAFF’s Kaleigh Tingelstad. Alabama leads 7-2 in the top of the eighth inning and won the first game in the series, meaning if it can close out the suspended contest with a win it will clinch a spot in the College World Series.

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Shortly before the game went into a weather delay on Sunday evening, Alabama took commanding control with a powerful blast. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases with two outs, and third baseman Jason Torres stepped to the plate.

Torres didn’t wait long to make his mark. After taking one ball, he got a pitch he liked and rocketed it over the right field wall for a grand slam, putting Alabama up 7-2 in the top of the seventh inning.

That’s where the game stood at the time it was suspended in the top of the eighth inning. Alabama had a runner on first with no outs in the top of the inning, and that’s where the game will pick up on Monday.

At the time of this writing, five teams had already punched their tickets to the College World Series. Alabama, like Oklahoma, was looking to clinch its spot in a game that was suspended on Sunday evening. Oregon and Texas remained in action late Sunday evening.

You can view the updated Super Regional results below. All times listed are Eastern.

Morgantown Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: No. 16 West Virginia 12, Cal Poly 2

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 16 West Virginia 17, Cal Poly 1

West Virginia advances to College World Series

Troy Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Troy 12, Little Rock 2

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: Troy 7, Little Rock 2

Troy advances to College World Series

Chapel Hill Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: USC 9, No. 5 North Carolina 5

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: No. 5 North Carolina 4, USC 0

Sunday, June 7

Game 3: No. 5 North Carolina 4, USC 3

North Carolina advances to College World Series

Auburn Super Regional

Friday, June 5

Game 1: Ole Miss 6, No. 4 Auburn 4

Saturday, June 6

Game 2: Ole Miss 5, No. 4 Auburn 3

Ole Miss advances to College World Series

Lawrence Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, No. 15 Kansas 1

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, No. 15 Kansas 1, (bottom 3rd – SUSPENDED)

Monday, June 8

Game 2: Oklahoma 8, No. 15 Kansas 1 (bottom 3rd), 1 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 3: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 7 Alabama 8, St. John’s 0

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 7 Alabama 7, St. John’s 2 (top 8th – SUSPENDED)

Monday, June 8

Game 2: No. 7 Alabama 7, St. John’s 2 (top 8th), 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John’s, TBD (TBD)

Austin Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 6 Texas 11, No. 11 Oregon, 3

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, June 8

Game 3: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon, TBD (TBD)

Athens Super Regional

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: No. 3 Georgia 13, No. 14 Mississippi State 12

Sunday, June 7

Game 2: No. 3 Georgia 11, No. 14 Mississippi State 9

Georgia advances to College World Series