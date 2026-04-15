The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) held a Central Board meeting today and to come out of was a multitude of changes for the upcoming 2026-27 high school sports season.

Among the changes that were made by the Alabama high school sports governing body was approving a basketball shot clock for all classes and also approved the mercy rule for all hoops games.

One of the more notable changes to come out of the meeting was that of Alabama’s high school football state championships, formerly known as the ‘Super 7.’ With there now being eight high school football state title games, a new name will be dubbed for this year’s event and into the future.

“I think it’s going to be a great week,” AHSAA executive director Heath Harmon said to Al.com on Wednesday. “The way we’ve got the games scheduled I think it’s going to be something people are going to enjoy. The earlier games in the week fit with the way the playoffs work for flag and for private schools so they have enough time between their last playoff game and the state championships.”

The scene will switch from Protective Stadium in Birmingham to Hancock-Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama in 2026 as teams from across the state will head to the southern end for championship action. Down below is the complete schedule for how the 2026 AHSAA flag football and high school football state championships will go down in Mobile come December.

Tuesday, Dec. 1st

10 a.m., Classes A-AA Flag

1 p.m., Classes 1A-4A Flag

4 p.m., Class 5A Flag

7 p.m., Class 6A Flag

Wednesday, Dec. 2nd

11 a.m., Class A

7 p.m., Class AA

Thursday, Dec. 3rd

11 a.m., Class 1A

7 p.m., Class 4A

Friday, Dec. 4th

11 a.m., Class 2A

7 p.m., Class 5A

Saturday, Dec. 5th

11 a.m., Class 3A

7 p.m., Class 6A

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.