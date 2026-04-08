Alex Golesh caught the attention of plenty during his first spring ball on the Plains. An “Iron Bowl period” took place at a practice, where the Auburn Tigers specifically focused on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Not what you usually see from a college football program over seven months before the game. And to no surprise, opinion is split on the move, mainly from the crimson side of the state.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy is apparently one of those doubters, at least per Cole Cubelic. When that was brought to Golesh’s attention Wednesday on SEC Network, he took a playful jab at McElroy.

“If Greg had all the answers, Cole, he’d be on the show with you guys,” Golesh said. “But he doesn’t. So, there’s that.”

Of course, McElroy spent his playing days in Tuscaloosa as the Alabama quarterback. He now hosts a daily radio show in Birmingham, alongside Cubelic, where the main topic of conversation is SEC football. More specifically, the two teams that play in the Iron Bowl. It’s a topic of conversation 24 hours a day for 365 days a year.

Which is part of the reason Golesh implemented the period. He knows how big a deal the Iron Bowl is inside the Yellowhammer State. Instilling such mindset from Day One, going back to winter workouts, appears to be his goal.

“For me to even wrap my mind around worrying about something other than today or, in a grand scheme of things, something other than Game One was really, really hard,” Golesh said. “But the more time I spent here and understanding the importance of what that is — not just Auburn people but the people of our state here. We’re in Alabama, there’s no pro sports. It’s Auburn, it’s Alabama, and it’s a giant deal. So, if it’s a giant deal to our fanbase, it’s a giant deal to our players. We’re going to emphasize it like crazy.”

Auburn has not fared well in recent Iron Bowls. Neither of their last two head coaches — Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze — were able to find a rivalry win. In total, it’s been six straight victories for Alabama. To find the last time the Tigers enjoyed the final Saturday of the regular season, you have to flashback to 2019 when Bo Nix was the starting quarterback.

Golesh wants to change things in a hurry and break the drought for Auburn. His process is just starting a little bit earlier than normal.