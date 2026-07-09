All-Pro TE Trey McBride revealed he almost transferred to South Carolina

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride came very close to playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks. During a recent appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, McBride detailed how other college football teams tried to sign him.

“After my second year, my head coach got fired,” Trey McBride, who played at Colorado State, said. “They went to South Carolina with Will Muschamp. I was going to follow them there. My head coach became the offensive coordinator.

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“I was like, ‘Alright. I’m just going to go to South Carolina. That was kind of the year before NIL, and they were still going to give me a little bit. So that was cool. Coming from Colorado State, I was like, ‘S**t, any money is going to be awesome.'”

McBride went on to say he ended up staying at Colorado State “for some reason, and it ended up working out for me. But I always do wonder like, ‘F**k. What would it have been like to go to a big Power Five (school)?'”

Trey McBride became an All-American at Colorado State

McBride played for Colorado State from 2018 to 2021. When he joined the Rams, Mike Bobo was the head coach, and he was fired after the 2019 season. Bobo became South Carolina’s offensive coordinator in 2020 and was then named interim head coach later in the season.

While McBride could have done some damage with the Gamecocks, he made a name for himself at Colorado State. In 2021, McBride was a unanimous All-American and won the John Mackey Award after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one TD. That led to the Arizona Cardinals selecting him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

In 2024, McBride was named to his first Pro Bowl after catching 111 passes for 1,46 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, the 26-year-old had a monster season, posting 126 receptions for 1,239 yards and 11 TDs. He was named to his second Pro Bowl and was voted a first-team All-Pro.