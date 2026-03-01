Allen Trieu joins Rivals as National Recruiting Analyst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rivals, the original recruiting authority, is proud to announce the addition of Allen Trieu as a National Recruiting Analyst. A respected voice in the industry for more than 20 years, Trieu brings extensive experience, national media presence and deep ties across the Midwest and beyond.

Trieu has covered college football recruiting since 2005, beginning with Scout and most recently with 247Sports. Over the course of his career, he has built a reputation as a trusted evaluator and reporter within the high school and college coaching communities.

“The addition of Allen Trieu reinforces Rivals’ commitment to being the clear leader in the high school and recruiting space,” said Rivals CEO Shannon Terry. “He gives us unmatched depth across the Big Ten footprint, strengthens our evaluations and makes our player rankings more thorough and accurate than anyone else in this space. We’ve built something no one can match, and bringing Allen on board only widens that gap.”

In addition to his recruiting coverage, Trieu has appeared annually on Big Ten Network’s Signing Day Specials since 2009, providing analysis on one of the sport’s biggest stages. He is also a contributing writer for The Detroit News, and his work has been featured in Lindy’s Sports and The Sporting News.

Trieu’s insight has also been showcased across major national platforms, including appearances on The Audible, SiriusXM and ESPN Radio.

“As I looked at where the industry was headed, I felt strongly about the vision, innovation and future of Rivals,” Trieu said. “The brand is already strong, and I am a staunch believer in the plan and creative direction going forward. I get to be reunited with many former colleagues whom I respect, and get to join forces with people who I have competed against for years, who always proved to be formidable counterparts.”

At Rivals, Trieu will focus on national recruiting analysis, prospect evaluations, rankings and expanded high school football coverage. His addition further strengthens Rivals’ commitment to building the most comprehensive and authoritative scouting operation in the industry.

About Rivals

Rivals is the leader in recruiting and high school coverage, delivering in-depth analysis, player rankings and insider news across football and basketball. Founded in 1998, Rivals pioneered digital recruiting coverage and built one of the most trusted communities for fans, athletes and coaches. Rivals continues to set the standard in prospect evaluation and recruiting intel nationwide.