Alvin Kamara donates 'large philanthropic gift' to Tennessee athletics

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has donated “a large philanthropic gift” to the Tennessee athletic department, the program announced Thursday. The program is working with the Volunteers alum “on a prominent naming opportunity inside Neyland Stadium to recognize his generous commitment,” according to a press release Thursday.

“There are certain experiences that shape you throughout your life,” Kamara said in a statement. “In my heart, it was only right that I pour back into the university that gave me an opportunity when I didn’t quite know what was next. The naming recognition space that we are working on, inside Neyland Stadium, will be a representation of perseverance and faith for everyone who enters for years to come.”

Kamara ran for 1,29 yards on 210 carries and 16 touchdowns over 24 games in Knoxville between 2015-16. He also added 74 receptions for 683 yards and seven touchdowns through the air.

“Alvin has made an extraordinary difference in our program, and we are profoundly grateful for this generous philanthropic gift,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. “Alvin’s leadership and unwavering support have meant so much to us, and we cannot thank him enough for all he continues to do for Tennessee!”

This report will be updated.