Amari Allen reveals deciding factor in upcoming Alabama return vs. NBA Draft choice

It’s either first-round or bust for Alabama wing Amari Allen, who told reporters Wednesday that the only way he’ll remain in the 2026 NBA Draft is if he’s guaranteed to be a first-round selection. Otherwise, it’s back to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide’s four-star freshman.

“Obviously, first round. If it was second round, I would go back to school,” Allen said, according to CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter. “I definitely feel I can go back to college and be a 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds) guy. Ultimately, though, I want to go to the NBA.”

The 6-foot-5 Allen, one of two Alabama stars — joining sophomore guard Labaron Philon — participating in this week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, has until May 27 to decide whether to remain in this year’s draft or withdraw and return to school for another season in Tuscaloosa.

While Philon is widely projected as a potential Top 14 overall pick, Allen is currently considered more of a late-first or early-second round selection, according to recent mock drafts. On3‘s James Fletcher III‘s latest mock projects Allen will be the No. 32 overall selection to the Memphis Grizzlies at the top of the second round. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo and CBS Sports’ Cameron Salerno both have Allen going No. 27 overall to the Boston Celtics near the bottom of the first round in their latest mock drafts.

Allen, who averaged 11.4 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game for Alabama in 2025-26, also revealed Crimson Tide coaches have reportedly promised he’d “have the ball in his hands a lot” as an on-ball guard in 2026-27 if he elects to return to Tuscaloosa, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Kevin Sweeney.