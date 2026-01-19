American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti commended U.S. President Donald Trump for his pledge to sign an executive order to seemingly enshrine the Army–Navy game’s early-afternoon timeslot on the second Saturday in December. The post came ahead of resumed talks surrouding potential College Football Playoff expansion on Sunday prior to Monday night’s CFP National Championship Game between No. 1 Indiana and No. 10 Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla.

“We thank President Donald J. Trump and our legislators for their commitment to protecting the Army-Navy game. This game is a national treasure where the true commitment of our future leaders is on display. As collegiate athletics continues to moderize in an unchartered landscape, the support of our leaders in Washington is crucial,” Pernetti’s statement read on X/Twitter. “Alongside our member institutions, we look forward to working together to enhance the experience for student-athletes. There are opportunities for change that provide creative, sustainable economic solutions, without compromising tradition, while protecting the mission of delivering educational opportunities through sports.”

Trump announced the executive order in a Saturday post on Truth Social ahead of Sunday’s planned meeting of the College Football Playoff management committee as the commissioners of the ten FBS conferences as well as Notre Dame debated future CFP expansion in Miami Beach. Trump’s social media post was seen by some as pre-emptive measure to potentially disrupt further expansion, with the Big Ten pushing for a 24-team format and the SEC and other leagues pursuing a 16-team model.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor!” Trump said via Truth Social. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games, and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!,” Trump’s Truth Social post read. “Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window, so this National Event stands above Commercial Postseason Games. No other Game of Team can violate this Time Slot!!!

“On the field, they are rivals, but on the battlefield they are America’s unstoppable Patriots, defending our Country with tremendous Strength and Heart. We must protect the Tradition, and the Players, who protect us. Please let this serve as Notice to ALL Television Networks, Stations, and Outlets. God Bless American, and God Bless our great Army-Navy Game!!! President Donald J. Trump.”

Of course, whether Trump’s social media missive was ultimately effective is yet to be seen, even though the CFP management meeting ended Sunday with the commissioners no closer to a resolution on future expansion, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low.

The Army-Navy game, branded as “America’s Game” and considered one of college football’s most enduring rivalries having been played uninterrupted since 1930, has been the only game played on the second Saturday of December — the week following Championship Weekend — since 2009, and has been televised on CBS since 1996.