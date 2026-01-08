The SMU Mustangs lost a close battle on the road to the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday night. That came after a slow start and a comeback that fell short in the second half, leaving SMU head coach Andy Enfield frustrated following the game.

Shuffling past reporters in the press room, Enfield let some of that frustration slip. He was heard taking a shot at Clemson, saying, “Y’all should use some of that football money and build a bigger room.”

The game itself was an easy one for Enfield to be frustrated about. The Mustangs were just 19/51 shooting, or 37.3 percent from the field. That mark fell to 35.3 percent from the three-point line. On top of that, SMU turned the ball over 12 times while giving up 30 points in the paint to Clemson.

That loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Mustangs. It also could be the reason why SMU finds itself slipping out of the AP Top 25 in the near future.

Winning on the road is never easy. Clemson is a particularly difficult place to win too. This season, the Tigers are now 8-0 at home and after the game, Brad Brownell was ready to praise the home crowd and environment that Clemson has for its basketball program, calling it “electric” in his own postgame press conference.

All of this comes at a time when many coaches have become frustrated with the system around college sports. In particular, the money being spent on NIL and revenue sharing. That’s before considering the rivalry that basketball and football programs often have for spending. At a school like Clemson, spending on the Tigers football program is often seen as taking precedent.

One place where spending now seems to show is recruiting. This past year, Enfield put together the 10th-ranked recruiting class nationally in the 2025 cycle. That group included three four-star recruits. That mark is also good for third among ACC teams. That’s left the Mustangs with a talented and young team looking to make noise.

For his part, Andy Enfield is now in his second season at SMU. There, he seems to have the Mustangs back on track as a program. He’ll look to help them bounce back from this loss now, with a game on the road against Duke on Saturday, January 10th. That game should prove to be a massive test for an SMU team that wants to prove its worth in the ACC this season.