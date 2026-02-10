Alabama forward Charles Bediako is no longer eligible to play college basketball this season following a court ruling on Monday. The news send shockwaves throughout college basketball since the news was revealed.

On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman have now thrown their two cents into the mix. Bediako was seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court after the NCAA previously ruled the former NBA G League player ineligible to return to college basketball last month.

“Now the thought was, this is a home court advantage for the University of Alabama. (The judge) is just going to do what Alabama wants,” Staples said. “That’s not what happened. He basically swatted down all of these arguments, like Dikembe Mutombo in his prime, or kind of like Charles Bediako, who’s a bit of a rim protector himself.”

Wasserman voiced his approval of the decision, which was made by Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Pruet. Had the ruling gone the other way, it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities that Bediako’s case would have been the first of many regarding players in a similar position.

There are two main differences between Bediako’s case and those regarding European talent or other former G League players. Bediako went to Alabama for two years, left to turn pro and eventually signed a two-way deal (a type of NBA contract) with the San Antonio Spurs. In other cases, they’re entering the college ranks for the first time while never having signed an NBA contract.

“Champagne corked in my house, too,” Wasserman responded. “And I know that maybe a summer filled of lawsuits and discussing whether or not eligibility can be retained or regained after a person leaves might have been good for the show, but like, I am happy because it feels like sanity has kind of prevailed tonight.

“I am all for everybody having a chance to make money, to put food on their table, to earn generational wealth based on their talents. But like, college sports in general, has to have some guardrails. And, you know, having former players who have gone pro come (back), it’s just a nightmare, and I’m happy it’s not happening.”

It’s unclear what’s next for Bediako after Monday’s ruling. However, the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will have to move forward in its schedule regardless.

Up next for the Crimson Tide is a road trip to Ole Miss on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.