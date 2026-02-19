It was revealed on Tuesday that Texas had canceled its home-and-home series against Arizona State, which was scheduled to take place over the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

The games will not be rescheduled. Arizona State announced Tuesday morning that it would instead be facing former Pac-12 foe Stanford in a non-conference home-and-home series. That is scheduled to take place over the 2031 and 2032 seasons.

On3’s Andy Staples was NOT happy with the news of yet another home-and-home series between two strong programs coming to an end. Instead of seeing two presumably great games between Texas and Arizona State, the Longhorns will likely add a ‘cupcake’ game.

“Please give me a crappier product. You were going to give me something cool, but please don’t do that.”



This attitude is becoming an epidemic among certain college football fanbases.https://t.co/rRGJoKJE4r pic.twitter.com/Lr5Cw4Pelx — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) February 18, 2026

“This is the part I’m more worried about for people in general,” Staples said regarding Texas getting out of the Arizona State series. “I don’t think consumers should ever advocate for a crappier product, yet certain college football fanbases (do). Like Nebraska last year, like Alabama right now, and Texas here seems to be perfectly fine with someone shoveling more crap their way instead of a good thing they were going to get.”

The Texas/Arizona State series is just the latest series between P4 non-conference opponents to be slashed. In recent weeks, games between Mississippi State/Texas Tech, NC State/South Carolina, and Arizona State/Virginia Tech were canceled as well.

Looking ahead at Texas and Arizona State‘s future schedules, the Longhorns are currently scheduled to face non-conference juggernauts Ohio State (2026), Michigan (2027), and Notre Dame (2028 and 2029) in future seasons. Arizona State is slated to face Texas A&M (2026 and 2027), LSU (2029 and 2030), and now Stanford over the next few seasons (2031 and 2032).

Texas/Arizona State clashes would have marked rematch of 2025 Peach Bowl

The home-and-home would have marked a rematch of the 2025 Peach Bowl, which Texas won 39-31 in 2OT. No. 4 seed Arizona State, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo, used a 16-point fourth quarter to take the Longhorns to OT in their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Both teams scored in OT, leading to a second OT. Texas scored first via a 25-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers to Gunnar Helm (and successfully converted the 2-point conversion), and intercepted Leavitt’s next pass to seal the win. The Longhorns eventually fell to eventual National Champion Ohio State 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinals).

Texas is coming off its third consecutive 10-win season (first time since 2001-2009), while Arizona State has won at least eight games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2013-2014. Texas, however, returns 2026 Heisman hopeful Arch Manning and hauled in superstar wide receiver Cam Coleman (Auburn) from the Transfer Portal. Kenny Dillingham‘s program lost Sam Leavitt to Lane Kiffin and LSU, but hauled in SEC All-Freshman Team selection quarterback Cutter Boley from Kentucky.

The future remains extremely bright for both programs, which just missed each other in the Big 12. Texas departed the conference for the SEC in 2024, the year Arizona State joined the conference after departing from the dissolved Pac-12 Conference.