Angel Reese praises Rutgers hiring of Gary Redus II as new women's basketball coach

Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese praised the hire of Gary Redus II by Rutgers on Monday. The Scarlet Knights made it official as Redus was named the new head coach of the women’s basketball team, replacing Coquese Washington.

Redus coached Reese under Kim Mulkey during Reese’s time in Baton Rouge, winning a national title together. Now, Redus gets his first crack at a head coaching gig as he heads to the Big Ten.

“So deserving!,” Reese wrote on Twitter/X. “Proud of you my guy!”

So deserving! Proud of you my guy!! 🤍 https://t.co/cWkEUNtdyB — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 9, 2026

Redus spent time with LSU from 2022-25 as an assistant coach and also had assistant stops across college basketball since 2016. They included West Georgia, Delta State, Vanderbilt and SMU.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the next women’s basketball coach at Rutgers University,” Redus said. “I am no stranger to the rich history of basketball here at Rutgers and I look forward to building on that legacy as we move the program forward. I’d like to thank Keli and President Tate for their vote of confidence in me and the vision we share for the future of this program.

“My family and I are extremely excited to fully immerse ourselves in this community and work tirelessly to elevate our women’s basketball program back to an elite level.”

Redus is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country when it comes to women’s basketball. He helped land the No. 1 recruiting classes at LSU in 2023 and ’25.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary and his family to Rutgers,” Rutgers AD Keli Zinn, who worked with Redus in Baton Rouge, said. “Having worked with him previously, I’ve seen firsthand the energy, commitment, and competitive mindset he brings to coaching. Coach Redus is well known as one of the top recruiters in the country, with an exceptional ability to create relationships and attract elite talent.

“He is an outstanding teacher of the game with a reputation for developing student-athletes to reach their fullest potential. Coach Redus knows what it takes to build and sustain a championship program, and I’m confident he will restore the proud tradition of Rutgers women’s basketball and reenergize our passionate fan base.”