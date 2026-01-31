Annor Boateng injury update: Missouri guard stretchered off vs. Mississippi State after terrifying play

Missouri guard Annor Boateng left Saturday’s game against Mississippi State after a terrifying injury. The game entered a lengthy delay as the training staff put his left leg in a brace and stretchered him off the court.

Boateng went up for a dunk attempt with 10:46 to go in the second half, but slipped and immediately reached for his left leg. The training staff came out to attend to him, and the SEC Network broadcast cut to the studio analysts amid the delay.

Boateng was able to get up on his own and sit on the stretcher while his leg was heavily braced. He also showed two thumbs up and made a heart sign with his hands toward the crowd as he headed toward the tunnel. The SEC Network broadcast said it was a left knee injury.

Mizzou’s Annor Boateng leaves game on stretcher after going down hard. Moments after a highlight reel dunk for Boateng. pic.twitter.com/RIFQgXoaNI — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) January 31, 2026

At the time of his departure, Annor Boateng had played three minutes and had two points and two rebounds. He entered Saturday averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds across 14 games as a key piece off the bench for Mizzou this season.

Missouri entered Saturday’s game against Mississippi State with a 14-7 overall record, including a 4-4 mark in SEC play. The Tigers struggled mightily last time out in a 9-64 loss to Alabama, but got a thrilling victory over Oklahoma the previous game. Mizzou got a buzzer-beating shot to force overtime before Mark Mitchell hit another buzzer-beater to send the Tigers to the 88-87 victory in the extra period.

As for the keys against Mississippi State, Missouri coach Dennis Gates said he wanted to see the Tigers get into a rhythm. They did just that, leading by as many as 16 points in the second half. However, State started to mount a charge late in the game.

“At the end of the day, the lid was on the basket when we went to Alabama,” Gates said. “There’s no doubt about it. And from the free-throw line to 3-pointers. We just didn’t get into a rhythm. And I credit Alabama. They did a great job protecting home court. … But free throws, it is what it is. We can’t allow it to avalanche. We can’t allow us to overthink it.

“We’ve done a great job knocking down free throws in practice and recently in the last couple games. From the 3-point line, same thing applies. We had good looks, we got in a rhythm. We just wasn’t able to knock down opens ones like we did in the past.”