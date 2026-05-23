Anonymous Big Ten coaches reveal if USC can contend in 2026 league race

In the years since the College Football Playoff was established in 2014, most of college football’s powerhouse programs have made at least one appearance. USC, however, has not yet participated in the sport’s crowning event.

The Trojans have come close to crashing the CFP party multiple times, including in 2016-17 and 2022-23. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, USC would have clinched a spot in the 2022-23 Playoff had it defeated Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. That did not happen, slamming the door shut on the program once again.

USC returns one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football, Jayden Maiava, this season. With Maiava at quarterback, the Trojans have as good of a shot to make the 12-team Playoff this season than they ever have. Many are wondering if Lincoln Riley will ever return a team to the CFP, and this could be the season for Riley to shut up the doubters.

Anonymous Big Ten coaches praise USC, claim Trojans could make a run at Playoff

In an anonymous interview for Athlon Magazine, multiple opposing Big Ten discussed USC‘s chances to not only contend in the conference, but make a run at the College Football Playoff.

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“The defensive questions are very much there, but they’re also recruiting to the point where it wouldn’t surprise me to see those questions answered,” one coach said.

“They have enough talent to be real competitors in the conference,” another coach said. “That’s the beauty of the Big Ten. You can be fifth and be on the borderline to make the playoff. It wouldn’t surprise me if they did that. If I were setting the odds, I would view it as damn near 50-50 as to whether they’re gonna get to the playoff.”

Lincoln Riley, who led Oklahoma to three College Football Playoff appearances from 2017-2019, was brought to USC to bring the Trojans back to national relevance. CFP appearances and National Championships were expected, although those have yet to come to fruition. Heading into Riley’s sixth year at the helm at USC, however, now seems like a better time than ever to make that leap.

“They recruited really, really well on both lines of scrimmage the last couple classes,” one final coach said. “At the high school level, they’re hoarding a lot of the big bodies. They may have a freshman or two start on the offensive line with how they recruited, and then a player like [defensive lineman] Jahkeem Stewart is one of the more unbelievable guys you’ll scout.”

USC faces a gauntlet of a schedule, including matchups against Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon. However, Trojans fans are tired of excuses and ready for a long-awaited Playoff appearance.