Anonymous SEC coach declares Trinidad Chambliss the 'top returning quarterback in the country'

The loss of head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU has a lot of the college football world down on Ole Miss coming into the 2026 season. At least, that’s how the outside perception seems to be. But inside the SEC? It might be a bit different, thanks to the return of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Multiple opposing coaches spoke to Athlon Magazine for its preseason preview edition. In those anonymous interviews, one opposing SEC coach told the magazine that they believe Chambliss is the best quarterback anywhere that is coming back in 2026.

“[Trinidad Chambliss] is absolutely the top returning quarterback in the country,” the coach told Athlon. “He’s a winner, he’s got a feel for the game, he’s got presence, he looks like he’s got tremendous leadership skills.”

CLICK HERE TO BUY ATHLON’S 2026 MAGAZINE

Chambliss was unknown coming into the season as a transfer from Ferris State. But he quickly put himself on the map in Kiffin’s offense. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also ran for 527 yards and eight scores on the ground.

Chambliss’ eligibility was in question going into the offseason, as the NCAA initially denied his waiver for a sixth year of eligibility. However, a judge later ruled in favor of Chambliss, saying his injury history was not properly considered in the decision. The NCAA continued to fight against the ruling, but was not successful.

Pete Golding gets full season as head coach for Chambliss

In addition to what Chambliss brings to the offense, Ole Miss as a whole has the full direction of what head coach Pete Golding wants. Golding was on staff under Kiffin and got his shot as a head coach in the College Football Playoff after Kiffin bolted for LSU. Now, though, he gets to run his own system.

Is that a good thing? Ole Miss fans will tell you yes. But some outsiders have some concerns.

“In those three games that he coached last year, Pete Golding was Pete Golding. He was himself,” a second coach told Athlon. “He naturally transitioned into his role while staying the same dude. That’s gonna be the challenge. Can he continue to rely on all the things that have made him a big-time ball coach, or is he going to try to be the anti-Lane [Kiffin]? A lot of people in Oxford want him to be the anti-Lane, but he just needs to be Pete Golding.”