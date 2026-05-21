Anonymous SEC coach doubts South Carolina will improve in 2026

An anonymous SEC coach is not sure if the South Carolina football team will improve this fall. Athlon Sports spoke to the coach, who revealed the issues the Gamecocks have entering the 20206 season.

“I don’t know that they’re gonna be better. I haven’t felt very good about them the last couple of years, other than that they have an elite edge rusher, the coach said. “But they’ve already got a couple of tackles hurt, which could factor into it. My guess is they’ll be decent, middle of the pack.”

The anonymous SEC coach also shared thoughts on quarterback LaNorris Sellers. While Sllers is “an elite athlete,” the coach said, “He’s very hot and cold. If they can protect him but allow him to show his athleticism, they can be a legitimate problem. He’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever seen live. He’s a mismatch for almost everybody. If he feels overwhelmed, like he did last year, that wouldn’t be good. But I think they’re gonna make it easy and get the ball out of his hands, as well as some designed runs where he’s taking on a DB in space or out-athleting D-linemen.”

Athlon Sports preditcs South Carolina’s spot in SEC standings

Shane Beamer is entering his sixth season as South Carolina’s head coach. After a promising 2024 season, when the team went 9-4 and 5-3 in SEC play, the Gamecocks took a step back last year, going 4-8 and 1-7 in the conference.

Sellers took a step back in 2025 after being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2024. In 12 games, the 20-year-old completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. After rushing for 674 yards in 2024, Sellers rushed for just 270 yards last season.

When spring practice ended, Beamer talked about the growth of Sellers. “Yeah, I thought LaNorris had a great spring getting adjusted, learning a new offense,” he said. “Getting adjusted to Coach (Kendal) Briles and Coach Briles’ coaching style, was really pleased with the spring with LaNorris had. I think he’s in a good place.

Athlon Sports has predicted South Carolina to finish 10th in the SEC. Fans can find out more about the Gamecocks and the other 137 FBS teams in Athlon’s 2026 College Football Preview magazine, which can be purchased HERE.