Anonymous SEC coach gives biggest concern with Georgia roster in 2026

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous SEC coach on the state of the Georgia program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous SEC coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Georgia and where it might end up in 2026 from Athlon Sports.

The chief concern? That the transfer portal era has changed just how deep a roster Georgia has.

“Do they still have the depth that they had in 2020?” the anonymous SEC coach asked. “I think the answer to that is ‘no.’ Those backups or third-string guys are playing for Missouri or Georgia Tech. I don’t know that their process is the same. I don’t know that their depth is the same. Are those elite programs getting better? Probably not. They have a thinner margin for error.”

While some have predicted an undefeated regular season for Georgia, others aren’t as convinced. Georgia has been elite during the regular season in the past, only to fade when the playoffs arrive.

“They’ll look really similar to how they looked this past year,” the coach said. “I think they’ll be a playoff team, but I don’t know that they’re an elite SEC team like the ones you saw in the early 2020s. What they seek to be offensively is ‘Don’t blow the game. Let’s run the ball. Let’s let the quarterback get in the rhythm.’”

Of course, Georgia does have a good returning quarterback in Gunner Stockton. He was downright fantastic at times last year, like in games against Ole Miss and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Can he take the next step? Georgia’s season might depend on it.

“Their confidence in [QB Gunner Stockton] throwing the ball will determine how aggressive they are,” the coach said.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous SEC coaches on various programs in the league, be sure the check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find content like their bold predictions for the SEC and much, much more inside. You can find more about buying a copy here.