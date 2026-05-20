Anonymous SEC coach reveals where question marks remain for Florida under Jon Sumrall

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous SEC coach on Jon Sumrall and his new Florida program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous SEC coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Jon Sumrall and Florida from Athlon Sports.

First and foremost, this anonymous coach seems to be impressed by what Sumrall did early on in his tenure. Particularly when it comes to staffing.

“[Jon Sumrall] has hired extremely well,” the coach said. “It feels like they’ve really opened up the checkbook.”

The move that impressed this anonymous SEC coach the most seems to be the hire of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Faulkner arrived by way of Georgia Tech, where he helped mold quarterback Haynes King into a player who was receiving Heisman Trophy consideration at various points in 2025.

“Hiring [offensive coordinator] Buster Faulkner was a home-run move,” the coach said. “Then getting [Aaron] Philo to come with him, and getting [Auburn wide receiver transfer] Eric Singleton, too.

“Faulkner can coach offensive football. It is such a departure from what anybody in the SEC does offensively, and they’re gonna have a couple games where they have an advantage because everything is so new schematically.”

That said, there are still some question marks for Jon Sumrall and the Gators. Chief among them are personnel issues in various spots.

“The question marks would still be along the offensive line and quarterback,” the coach said. “They got [Aaron Philo] from Georgia Tech, who knows the system, but in this league, it’s about making critical throws on third down and in the red zone, and that’s yet to be seen.”

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous SEC coaches on various programs in the league, be sure the check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find content like their bold predictions for the SEC and much, much more inside. You can find more about buying a copy here.